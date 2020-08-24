Colney Heath continue pre-season with good win over AFC Dunstable

Dominic Knaggs rattled the crossbar for Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

A young Colney Heath squad scored a fine victory in their latest pre-season outing – beating Southern League AFC Dunstable.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The hosts are one division higher than the Magpies but Bailey Stevenson’s goal and some superb saves from keeper Matty Evans proved enough to take the win.

Stevenson, one of a few new signings, pounced on 33 minutes latching on to a through ball from Harry Shepherd before skipping past former Welwyn Garden City stopper Dan Green and drilling the ball low into the net.

And there were other chances for a Colney side containing the likes of Kyle Raaho, Dominic Knaggs and Harry Lewis.

Green pushed a George Devine shot away and both Knaggs and James Todd had efforts that rebounded off the woodwork.

At the other end another former WGC man, Taishan Griffith, was a constant menace and Evans earned his corn by pushing a firm Jervon Campbell shot around the post.