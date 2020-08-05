Colney Heath announce player awards from wonderful season that never was

Chris Griffin was named Colney Heath's players' player of the season for the voided 2019-2020 campaign. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Colney Heath have belatedly held their end-of-year awards to honour the wonderful season that never was.

The Magpies were red-hot favourites to lift the SSML Premier Division title, and with it promotion to the Southern League for the first time in their history, when they opened up a six-point gap with a game in hand in March.

The coronavirus pandemic suddenly ended the campaign, with the league declaring it null and void, but the Recreation Ground club still wanted to reward the efforts of their squad.

Jon Clements, who has now moved to Essex Senior League side Walthamstow, claimed two prizes, the club’s golden boot as well as Ryan Thompson’s manager player of the year.

The most prestigious one, the players’ player went to Chris Griffin while Kyle Raaho was named young player of the season.

The supporters’ player of the season went to Danny Fitzgerald while Spencer Clarke-Mardel was presented with an award for the club’s continuing reign as Herts Charity Shield holders, winners for the past two seasons and through to a third consecutive final when the campaign ended.