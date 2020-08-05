Advanced search

Colney Heath announce player awards from wonderful season that never was

Chris Griffin was named Colney Heath's players' player of the season for the voided 2019-2020 campaign. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Chris Griffin was named Colney Heath's players' player of the season for the voided 2019-2020 campaign. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Colney Heath have belatedly held their end-of-year awards to honour the wonderful season that never was.

The Magpies were red-hot favourites to lift the SSML Premier Division title, and with it promotion to the Southern League for the first time in their history, when they opened up a six-point gap with a game in hand in March.

The coronavirus pandemic suddenly ended the campaign, with the league declaring it null and void, but the Recreation Ground club still wanted to reward the efforts of their squad.

Jon Clements, who has now moved to Essex Senior League side Walthamstow, claimed two prizes, the club’s golden boot as well as Ryan Thompson’s manager player of the year.

The most prestigious one, the players’ player went to Chris Griffin while Kyle Raaho was named young player of the season.

The supporters’ player of the season went to Danny Fitzgerald while Spencer Clarke-Mardel was presented with an award for the club’s continuing reign as Herts Charity Shield holders, winners for the past two seasons and through to a third consecutive final when the campaign ended.

Most Read

Appeal to trace man wanted in connection with robbery

Herts police are appealing to trace wanted Tim MacGuinness in connection with a robbery. Picture: Herts police

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden school appoints board members

The family-run Harpenden school celebrates 70 years. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A striking period property in a prime central St Albans location

Aberfoyle House, Stapley Road, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Which Harpenden restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme?

New restaurant, Seb's Kitchen, will be among others taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Harpenden. Picture: Georgia Barrow

