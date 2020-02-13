Biggleswade United dent title hopes after shocker for Colney Heath

Danny Fitzgerald was sent off on a bad day for Colney Heath at Biggleswade United. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Colney Heath's stuttering form continued with a hugely disappointing 3-0 loss away to Biggleswade United.

It was a third defeat in five SSML Premier Division games for the Mags and coupled with a 6-0 win for Tring Athletic means the gap at the top is back down to just five points.

The final score says former team-mate of many of the Heath players, Dave Parkinson, scored the first with Charlie Clayton adding the others. However, there was much more to frustrate manager Ryan Thompson.

It was still 0-0 when Biggleswade goalkeeper Ollie Leslie was taken off with an ankle injury and replaced by winger Codi Spavins.

And there had only been one goal before half-time when Danny Fitzgerald was shown a red card for vehemently demanding for a penalty.

Chances came and went but it was never going to be the Magpies' day.

They go to North Greenford United on Saturday.