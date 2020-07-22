Colney Heath building another impressive squad ahead of second title assault

Jack Woods is back for another season with Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Colney Heath have announced several new faces in among a whole host of returning stars ready for the new season.

James Todd is one of the new signings at Colney Heath. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL James Todd is one of the new signings at Colney Heath. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

The Magpies saw their Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division title hopes, as well as promotion dreams, go up in smoke when the league was voided in rapid fashion back in March.

But they have high hopes of mounting another assault on the top spot in the division and manager Ryan Thompson and his backroom staff have been busy assembling another impressive-looking squad.

Back for another year are skipper Callum Dudrenec and hugely talented youth prospects Chris Griffin, Kyle Rahho, George Devine, Harry Lewis and Dominic Knaggs.

Those youngsters will be guided by the wise old heads of Yasin Boodhoo, Danny Fitzgerald and Jay Lovell with Spencer Clarke-Mardel and Jack Woods the others on the retained list so far.

In among the new signings are defender Will McClelland, who had spells with Welwyn Garden City and Baldock Town last year and old boy Harry Shepherd, who returns after a season with Walton Casuals and Dunstable Town.

The Mags have also raided neighbours Harpenden Town for two strikers with both Sean McMonagle and James Todd making the switch.

Dom Edwards and goalkeeper Matty Evans, who has SSML experience with Tring Athletic, Sun Sports, Leverstock Green and Oxhey Jets, complete the new faces.

Among those departing the Recreation Ground is Sam Doolan who has signed a deal with Southern League Division One Central side Berkhamsted.

Meanwhile Connor Sansom has gone to another Southern League outfit, Bedford Town, while Jon Clements is now with Walthamstow in the Essex Senior League.