Advanced search

Colney Heath building another impressive squad ahead of second title assault

PUBLISHED: 10:39 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 22 July 2020

Jack Woods is back for another season with Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Jack Woods is back for another season with Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Colney Heath have announced several new faces in among a whole host of returning stars ready for the new season.

James Todd is one of the new signings at Colney Heath. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLJames Todd is one of the new signings at Colney Heath. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

The Magpies saw their Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division title hopes, as well as promotion dreams, go up in smoke when the league was voided in rapid fashion back in March.

But they have high hopes of mounting another assault on the top spot in the division and manager Ryan Thompson and his backroom staff have been busy assembling another impressive-looking squad.

Back for another year are skipper Callum Dudrenec and hugely talented youth prospects Chris Griffin, Kyle Rahho, George Devine, Harry Lewis and Dominic Knaggs.

Those youngsters will be guided by the wise old heads of Yasin Boodhoo, Danny Fitzgerald and Jay Lovell with Spencer Clarke-Mardel and Jack Woods the others on the retained list so far.

In among the new signings are defender Will McClelland, who had spells with Welwyn Garden City and Baldock Town last year and old boy Harry Shepherd, who returns after a season with Walton Casuals and Dunstable Town.

The Mags have also raided neighbours Harpenden Town for two strikers with both Sean McMonagle and James Todd making the switch.

Dom Edwards and goalkeeper Matty Evans, who has SSML experience with Tring Athletic, Sun Sports, Leverstock Green and Oxhey Jets, complete the new faces.

Among those departing the Recreation Ground is Sam Doolan who has signed a deal with Southern League Division One Central side Berkhamsted.

Meanwhile Connor Sansom has gone to another Southern League outfit, Bedford Town, while Jon Clements is now with Walthamstow in the Essex Senior League.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

Luton Airport’s ‘catastrophic’ drop in revenue forces borough council to set emergency budget

Luton Airport suffered a catastrophic drop in passenger numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Luton Airport

St Albans MP secures commons debate on Radlett rail freight plans

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has secured a debate with commons on the Radlett rail freight plans. Picture: Supplied

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Property Spotlight: A St Albans semi with huge home gym

Tavistock Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Most Read

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

Luton Airport’s ‘catastrophic’ drop in revenue forces borough council to set emergency budget

Luton Airport suffered a catastrophic drop in passenger numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Luton Airport

St Albans MP secures commons debate on Radlett rail freight plans

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has secured a debate with commons on the Radlett rail freight plans. Picture: Supplied

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Property Spotlight: A St Albans semi with huge home gym

Tavistock Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Proposals made for Heritage Trail to highlight landmarks in St Albans

The Verulamium Museum would be part of the proposed Hertiage Trail in St Albans. Picture: St Albans District Council

Colney Heath building another impressive squad ahead of second title assault

Jack Woods is back for another season with Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

In the summertime when the weather is hot...

Some options for summer wines.

Housing market benefits from post-lockdown ‘mini-boom’

The stamp duty holiday has had an immediate impact on the housing market. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans beauty businesses are still waiting for their super Saturday

Little House of Beauty was born out of lockdown.