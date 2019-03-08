Colney Heath throw spanner in the works to derail Biggleswade’s title charge

Colney Heath threw a big spanner into Biggleswade FC’s hopes of winning the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division with a come-from-behind 2-1 success at the Carlsberg Stadium.

Ryan Inskip had fired the title chasers in front with an early goal but the Magpies are in superb form at the minute and oozing confidence they started to up the pressure on their hosts.

It took until the second half for an equaliser to come though and at that point Biggleswade had been reduced to 10 men after a bad tackle from Joe Bradbury.

Chris Blunden got the Colney goal with a turn and shot from 25 yards that flew into the net.

And seven minutes later Jack Woods latched onto a good through ball from Dominic Knaggs and with Ross Tompkins way out of his goal, the skipper calmly slotted it into an empty net.

Blunden could have made it three but his shot struck a post.

Colney now face leaders Tring Athletic on Saturday.

The reserves also enjoyed a good week with victories over both Bedmond and Weston in the Herts Senior County Premier Division.

It began with a 4-1 success over Bedmond. Frankie Jowle, Adam Bayliss and Greg Shaw scored inside 10 first-half-minutes before Shaw got his second after the break with a powerful header.

Both sides also hit the woodwork, Dan Power and Greg Deacon for Colney and Steve Harper and Stef Geraldes for Bedmond.

And it was the former London Colney man Geraldes who grabbed the final goal of the game as a consolation for Bedmond.

The Magpies development squad then followed it up with an even better 7-1 win over Weston.

Dave Etheridge scored twice and there was one each for Jowle, Isa Rotimi, George Devine, James Smithson and Shaun Murphy.