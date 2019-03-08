Colney Heath and London Colney placed back in Essex Senior League as sorry saga rumbles on

London Colney and Colney Heath have been placed back in the Essex Senior League despite already successfully appealing against it. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

The sorry saga surrounding Colney Heath and London Colney took another twist after both clubs were placed back in the Essex Senior League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pair had originally been moved laterally from the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division to the ESL when the FA released their allocations for step five clubs.

That would have seen numerous games in east London as well as a trip to Southend Manor, boosting the mileage required to get to games by almost 300.

Appeals for both clubs against the decision were upheld with the matter kicked back to the National League Committee to have another look.

However, in a very brief letter that gave no reason as to why, the clubs have now been told that they will be placed back in the Essex League, although they have seven days to lodge another appeal.

London Colney are believed to be doing just that while Colney Heath are going to evaluate their options.

The Magpies have said though that the delay in finding a resolution is having an effect on and off the pitch, with pre-season just around the corner.

With the circumstances unchanged since the previous appeal, logic would say that any new complaint would also be successful, meaning an end to the dilemma could still be some weeks away.