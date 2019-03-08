Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Colney Heath and London Colney placed back in Essex Senior League as sorry saga rumbles on

PUBLISHED: 12:18 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 11 June 2019

London Colney and Colney Heath have been placed back in the Essex Senior League despite already successfully appealing against it. Picture: KARYN HADDON

London Colney and Colney Heath have been placed back in the Essex Senior League despite already successfully appealing against it. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

The sorry saga surrounding Colney Heath and London Colney took another twist after both clubs were placed back in the Essex Senior League.

The pair had originally been moved laterally from the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division to the ESL when the FA released their allocations for step five clubs.

That would have seen numerous games in east London as well as a trip to Southend Manor, boosting the mileage required to get to games by almost 300.

Appeals for both clubs against the decision were upheld with the matter kicked back to the National League Committee to have another look.

However, in a very brief letter that gave no reason as to why, the clubs have now been told that they will be placed back in the Essex League, although they have seven days to lodge another appeal.

London Colney are believed to be doing just that while Colney Heath are going to evaluate their options.

The Magpies have said though that the delay in finding a resolution is having an effect on and off the pitch, with pre-season just around the corner.

With the circumstances unchanged since the previous appeal, logic would say that any new complaint would also be successful, meaning an end to the dilemma could still be some weeks away.

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

Memorial concert pays tribute to well-loved St Albans character

The Golden Clerics at FrankFest 2019 at The White Lion. Picture: Chloe Arlidge

How a brave little girl lost her battle with neuroblastoma, but won hearts worldwide

Stacey Turner and Siobhan Mather.

Three Welwyn Garden City teens arrested following Oaklands College fire

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

‘Racially-motivated attack’ on two women and man in Hatfield

Aldykes, Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

Memorial concert pays tribute to well-loved St Albans character

The Golden Clerics at FrankFest 2019 at The White Lion. Picture: Chloe Arlidge

How a brave little girl lost her battle with neuroblastoma, but won hearts worldwide

Stacey Turner and Siobhan Mather.

Three Welwyn Garden City teens arrested following Oaklands College fire

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

‘Racially-motivated attack’ on two women and man in Hatfield

Aldykes, Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans eight-year-old paying tribute to dad he never knew with charity cycle ride

Ollie Higman-Hall with his mum Kirsty Higman. The eight-year-old is cycling 10 miles for CRY, after his father, Darren, passed away before he was born. Picture: Claire Lane

Colney Heath and London Colney placed back in Essex Senior League as sorry saga rumbles on

London Colney and Colney Heath have been placed back in the Essex Senior League despite already successfully appealing against it. Picture: KARYN HADDON

‘Racially-motivated attack’ on two women and man in Hatfield

Aldykes, Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Electricity fault at Harpenden Station causing disruption along train line

Harpenden station. Picture: Google Street View.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists