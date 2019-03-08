Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Delight for London Colney and Colney Heath as Essex saga ends positively

PUBLISHED: 17:54 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:54 14 June 2019

London Colney and Colney Heath have had their move to the Essex Senior League cancelled. Picture: KARYN HADDON

London Colney and Colney Heath have had their move to the Essex Senior League cancelled. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

London Colney and Colney Heath have finally had a resolution in their will they, won't they move to Essex Senior League - and both are delighted with the outcome.

The pair will remain in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division, partly thanks to the decision of Hadley to voluntarily move to the Essex Senior League.

The sorry saga has dragged on for almost a month after the clubs were initially laterally transferred east when the allocations for clubs at step five of the non-league pyramid were announced.

Appeals from both were upheld, with the case kicked back to the national league committee, however, the Blueboys and Magpies were left gobsmacked when the same decision was reached again.

The decision from Hadley though settles the worries with the Essex Senior League running with 19 for this season and the SSML containing 21 teams.

Colney Heath admitted relief that they can now focus on the playing side again while London Colney co-owner Gareth Davies said the issue for them was never about geography.

Speaking to HertsAdSport he said: "We were all for it but we would have lost a major amount of money if we moved and would have struggled to keep the club afloat.

"We're almost there but we're not in a position to be self-sufficient and still rely on sponsorship money to survive and pay the bills."

Davies had sought help from the court for arbitration in their fight but they too are now looking ahead to focusing fully on the playing side ahead of the new season.

Two new players have already signed, Ibrahim Camara and George Brinkman, and Davies says they are ready to push on with plenty more new faces.

He said: "We took the decision this week to start signing players who wanted to come in to the club and we have 11 or so to announce in total.

"Pre-season training starts on Thursday.

"The Spartan League is a tough league but we have some solid and dependable players coming in."

Both clubs, however, have been warned that they could face the same move next season.

But both have said that is a worry for another day.

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

St Albans boy arrested for robberies on Alban Way

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

Appeal for missing man from Harpenden

Have you seen Gavin Lawton? Picture: Herts police

Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

St Albans eight-year-old paying tribute to dad he never knew with charity cycle ride

Ollie Higman-Hall with his mum Kirsty Higman. The eight-year-old is cycling 10 miles for CRY, after his father, Darren, passed away before he was born. Picture: Claire Lane

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

St Albans boy arrested for robberies on Alban Way

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

Appeal for missing man from Harpenden

Have you seen Gavin Lawton? Picture: Herts police

Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

St Albans eight-year-old paying tribute to dad he never knew with charity cycle ride

Ollie Higman-Hall with his mum Kirsty Higman. The eight-year-old is cycling 10 miles for CRY, after his father, Darren, passed away before he was born. Picture: Claire Lane

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Delight for London Colney and Colney Heath as Essex saga ends positively

London Colney and Colney Heath have had their move to the Essex Senior League cancelled. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Thousands attend Oaklands College Summer Fair in St Albans

The Oaklands College Summer Fair took place in St Albans over the weekend. Picture: Oaklands College

St Albans Museum + Gallery exhibition celebrates 50 years of conservation in our city

Exhibition organiser Geoff Dyson, Cllr Anthony Rowlands and Prof Tim Boatswain at the opening of the St Albans Museum + Gallery Conservation 50 exhibition. Picture: Conservation 50

St Albans city centre café allowed to keep illuminated signs

Aspava Turkish Cuisine in St Albans has been allowed to keep its illuminated signs. Picture: Anne Suslak

St Albans swimmers raise £5,500 for national cancer charity

Westminster Lodge swimming pool in St Albans. Picture: Kim Sweet
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists