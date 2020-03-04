SSML Premier Division round-up: Colney Heath extend lead despite stalemate

George Devine was denied by a good save in the first-half of Colney Heath's 0-0 draw at Harefield United. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Colney Heath extended their lead at the top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division but only by a point after a frustrating 0-0 draw at Harefield United.

The Magpies are now nine points clear of second-placed Tring Athletic and 12 from Biggleswade United in third but the gaps could have been bigger after numerous chances.

The visitors peppered the home goal but wayward shooting and good goalkeeping kept them out.

The game ended on a sour note as a scuffle after the final whistle saw two red cards, Josh Humbert sent off for the Magpies.

Harpenden Town sit sixth in the division after a 3-2 defeat away to Crawley Green on Tuesday.

They were 2-0 down in 17 minutes but pulled one back before half-time.

However, a fabulous free-kick from Phil Draycott with 18 minutes sealed the game and meant their injury-time strike was merely a consolation.

All games on Saturday were postponed due to the wet conditions.