Advanced search

SSML Premier Division round-up: Colney Heath extend lead despite stalemate

PUBLISHED: 11:00 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 04 March 2020

George Devine was denied by a good save in the first-half of Colney Heath's 0-0 draw at Harefield United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

George Devine was denied by a good save in the first-half of Colney Heath's 0-0 draw at Harefield United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Colney Heath extended their lead at the top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division but only by a point after a frustrating 0-0 draw at Harefield United.

The Magpies are now nine points clear of second-placed Tring Athletic and 12 from Biggleswade United in third but the gaps could have been bigger after numerous chances.

The visitors peppered the home goal but wayward shooting and good goalkeeping kept them out.

The game ended on a sour note as a scuffle after the final whistle saw two red cards, Josh Humbert sent off for the Magpies.

Harpenden Town sit sixth in the division after a 3-2 defeat away to Crawley Green on Tuesday.

They were 2-0 down in 17 minutes but pulled one back before half-time.

However, a fabulous free-kick from Phil Draycott with 18 minutes sealed the game and meant their injury-time strike was merely a consolation.

All games on Saturday were postponed due to the wet conditions.

Most Read

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man in his 60s dies following St Albans crash

A picture of the incident on the A414. Picture: Derrick Davies

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans primary school set to double number of reception places

St Peter's Primary School in St Albans. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man in his 60s dies following St Albans crash

A picture of the incident on the A414. Picture: Derrick Davies

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans primary school set to double number of reception places

St Peter's Primary School in St Albans. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Can you help police after a burglary and a victim assault took place in St Albans?

Police are appealing for help after an assault. Picture: Herts police

SSML Premier Division round-up: Colney Heath extend lead despite stalemate

George Devine was denied by a good save in the first-half of Colney Heath's 0-0 draw at Harefield United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

University crown follows British Championship as judo star Amy Platten continues to gain titles

Amy Platten (second from left) won the 2019 British Junior Judo title in the U48kg category. Picture: BRITISH JUDO

No double for Harpenden as North Walsham are crowned champions

Tom Rolfe was forced off with injury in Harpenden's defeat at North Walsham. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Inspirational’ St Albans Cathedral volunteer recognised for 40 years of service

(from left to right) Peter Ainsworth, Chair of the Heritage Alliance, Stephen de Silva and Faith Kitchen, Heritage Director at Ecclesiastical. Picture: Ecclesiastical
Drive 24