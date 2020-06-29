St Albans City Youth top two categories in the Herts FA Grassroots Football Awards

St Albans City Youth led the way in Hertfordshire FA’s Grassroots Football Awards and will now go on to be considered for national acclaim.

The youth football club took the Herts awards in both the project of the year category and the we only do positive respect award, claimed by coaches Charlie Boswell and Anthony Gosling.

Speaking on Twitter when announcing the awards, Herts FA said: “Embracing technology, engaging children, providing CPD to coaches during the pandemic and ensuring the club is a outlet to their players, coaches and parents.

“Modernised and innovative, it’s a great achievement for City Youth.

“Charlie and Anthony are a great example of two individuals promoting good governance and a positive playing environment at all times.”

The awards recognise and celebrate the work of individuals and groups to instil the FA’s values and who make a positive difference in their club, league or community.

The winners were selected by a panel of judges drawn from across Hertfordshire football following nominations made by the public earlier this year.

The national awards will be decided by the FA.

Bedwell Rangers were named the club of the year while Daniel Bennett of Letchworth Garden City Eagles was the youth coach of the year.

The Herts Senior County League took the top league prize with Tring’s Thomas Hood being named the match official of the year.

Amanda Kirby of Chipperfield Corinthians took the volunteer of the year award and Alfie Dibble is the one to look out for as he was named the county’s rising star for the launch of Watford Athletic, a chartered standard club playing Sunday football.

Chief executive Karl Lingham said: “Our role at Herts FA is to support grassroots football and the thousands of volunteers who make up the game across our county.

“We are always full of admiration for those who give up their time for others, working hard to improve standards and increase opportunities in the game.

“To receive so many nominations shows the amount of great work being undertaken and we would like to thank all those involved in the grassroots game whose efforts make Hertfordshire a great place to play football.”