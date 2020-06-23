Advanced search

Herts Ad Sunday League: Memories of Chiswell all happy ones despite lack of trophies

PUBLISHED: 11:30 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 23 June 2020

Herts Ad Sunday League side Chiswell seen around the 1978-1979 season. Back row - Bruno O'Gorman, John Fountain, Pete Clark (secretary), Phil O'Brien, Graham Cordell, Steve Oakley, Colin Fogarty, Dave Stanley, Duncan Leadbetter, Steve Nicklin, Tim Pearce, Pete Garden (sponsor: Charlie's Footwear), Dave Taverner (club linesman) Front row - Terry Fogarty (mascot), Rob Canfield, Colin Orchard, Tony Canfield, Kim Taverner, Paul Bateman.

Herts Ad Sunday League side Chiswell seen around the 1978-1979 season. Back row - Bruno O'Gorman, John Fountain, Pete Clark (secretary), Phil O'Brien, Graham Cordell, Steve Oakley, Colin Fogarty, Dave Stanley, Duncan Leadbetter, Steve Nicklin, Tim Pearce, Pete Garden (sponsor: Charlie's Footwear), Dave Taverner (club linesman) Front row - Terry Fogarty (mascot), Rob Canfield, Colin Orchard, Tony Canfield, Kim Taverner, Paul Bateman.

Archant

There have been many clubs over the course of the Herts Ad Sunday League who have piled up the trophies and won adulation and fame. Chiswell were never one of those clubs but that doesn’t mean the memories aren’t thick with misty-eyed pleasure.

Herts Ad Sunday League side Chiswell seen around the 1978-1979 season. Back row - Keith Joiner, Graham Cordell, Tim Pearce, John Fountain, Steve Nicklin, Duncan Leadbetter, Colin Fogarty, Jon Leadbetter. Front row - Paul Bateman, Dave Stanley, Bruno O'Gorman, Rob Canfield, Colin Orchard.Herts Ad Sunday League side Chiswell seen around the 1978-1979 season. Back row - Keith Joiner, Graham Cordell, Tim Pearce, John Fountain, Steve Nicklin, Duncan Leadbetter, Colin Fogarty, Jon Leadbetter. Front row - Paul Bateman, Dave Stanley, Bruno O'Gorman, Rob Canfield, Colin Orchard.

David Stanley started his Sunday League career with New Greens but played, among many other things, the majority of his life with the club.

And while there were no trophies to grace the sideboard, he recalls an extremely happy time.

He said: “I grew up in St Albans playing Mid Herts and Sunday League football. I was even privileged to play with John Mitchell at Carlton in my early youth, sadly I lacked his skills.

“It was with Chiswell that I played the majority of my Sunday league football from the early 1970s to 1982 or 83 before moving away from the area.

Herts Ad Sunday League side Chiswell: Back row (left to right): Dave Stanley, Paul Mullen, Richard Quick, Duncan Leadbetter, Mick Gaffney, Paul Bateman. Front: Geoff Barker, Tony Canfield, Colin Orchard, Richard Lines, Fergal Bergin, Jon Leadbetter. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLHerts Ad Sunday League side Chiswell: Back row (left to right): Dave Stanley, Paul Mullen, Richard Quick, Duncan Leadbetter, Mick Gaffney, Paul Bateman. Front: Geoff Barker, Tony Canfield, Colin Orchard, Richard Lines, Fergal Bergin, Jon Leadbetter. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

“I had started as just a player before running the club as manager, coach, treasurer and still as a player with the assistance of Pete Clark as secretary.

“We had a good run in the Premier Division although we did spend seasons in Division One. Indeed the year we came up with Blacksmiths, Rob Canfield led the division’s scoring charts with 28 goals.

“Although we never won any trophies in my time with the club, we did enjoy our run in the Premier.

“We got the 1981-1982 season off to a flyer beating champions Nicolas Breakspear Old Boys 1-0, Fergal Bergin scoring, but ended up just avoiding relegation.

“And we did have very good success in five-a-side tournaments however, winning the Harpenden Sports Centre trophy over a number of years as well as other tournaments.”

Brian Hubball from the league’s committee said: “Chiswell Football Club spent 18 seasons in the League starting back in 1966-1967 and ending in 1983-1984.

“They spent six seasons in the Premier Division and nine in Division One after two seasons in both Division Two and Three.

“Although never a successful side, they battled many seasons avoiding relegation, they were a team that never gave up.”

The squad contained two sets of brothers over the years, the Canfields and the Leadbetters, and they also employed St Albans City historian Dave Tavener as linesman.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans and Harpenden residents cash in on driveway rentals

Driveways have been making their owners a mint across St Albans and Harpenden. Picture: Archant

St Albans waste and recycling centre set to reopen this week

St Albans Waste and Recycling Centre is set to reopen this week. Picture: Google

Campaign for cycle lane on ‘accident black spot’ road between St Albans and Redbourn

County councillor Annie Brewster is hoping to have a cycle lane installed on the A5183 between St Albans and Redbourn. Picture: Courtesy of Annie Brewster

Property Spotlight: A unique period home in central St Albans

Sopwell Lane, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Herts PCC says justice system ‘on edge of crisis’ with two year crown court wait

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd outside St Albans Crown Court.

Most Read

St Albans and Harpenden residents cash in on driveway rentals

Driveways have been making their owners a mint across St Albans and Harpenden. Picture: Archant

St Albans waste and recycling centre set to reopen this week

St Albans Waste and Recycling Centre is set to reopen this week. Picture: Google

Campaign for cycle lane on ‘accident black spot’ road between St Albans and Redbourn

County councillor Annie Brewster is hoping to have a cycle lane installed on the A5183 between St Albans and Redbourn. Picture: Courtesy of Annie Brewster

Property Spotlight: A unique period home in central St Albans

Sopwell Lane, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Herts PCC says justice system ‘on edge of crisis’ with two year crown court wait

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd outside St Albans Crown Court.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Herts Ad Sunday League: Memories of Chiswell all happy ones despite lack of trophies

Herts Ad Sunday League side Chiswell seen around the 1978-1979 season. Back row - Bruno O'Gorman, John Fountain, Pete Clark (secretary), Phil O'Brien, Graham Cordell, Steve Oakley, Colin Fogarty, Dave Stanley, Duncan Leadbetter, Steve Nicklin, Tim Pearce, Pete Garden (sponsor: Charlie's Footwear), Dave Taverner (club linesman) Front row - Terry Fogarty (mascot), Rob Canfield, Colin Orchard, Tony Canfield, Kim Taverner, Paul Bateman.

Former Hatfield police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

A former Hatfield police officer is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court. Picture: Helen Drake

Work still to be done despite improvements for West Herts Hospitals Trust

West Herts Hospitals Trust, which oversees hospitals including St Albans City, has been ranked 'requires improvement' by the Care Quality Commission. Photo: Danny Loo.

St Albans waste and recycling centre set to reopen this week

St Albans Waste and Recycling Centre is set to reopen this week. Picture: Google

Harpenden nurseries shape young chef award

The new award is for young chefs. Picture: Supplied