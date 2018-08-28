Brand-new strip for London Colney helping to honour the memory of ​tragic Lucy-Jane

London Colney players show off their new kit in support of Breast Cancer Now in memory of Lucy-Jane Tammadge. Picture: LONDON COLNEY FC Archant

London Colney gave a first outing to their new kit in memory of a dear friend as they battled to a 0-0 draw at home to Edgware Town.

The strip has the logo of Breast Cancer Now across the front to honour Lucy-Jane Tammadge, who died aged 37 after a battle against the disease.

It features a QR code which takes the user to a website where they can read a little about Lucy and make a donation towards research if they choose.

The kit itself was financed by Cuffley-based carton manufacturer Tams Packaging who were impressed by the idea.

The presentation was made prior to the game by Lucy-Jane’s dad Steve.

The result leaves the Blueboys in 14th.

Near neighbours Colney Heath had less fun on Saturday as their game at Leighton Town was abandoned after 61 minutes due to a waterlogged pitch.

The match had begun with some standing water in both goalmouths and at the request of the referee, both were worked on during the half-time interval.

That was enough to get the second half under way but it lasted just 16 minutes until time was called.

It was 1-1 at the time. Ben Gallant had fired the hosts ahead in the first half but the Magpies had upped their game after the break and Harry Shepherd had swept in a deserved equaliser.

And with Colney fully on top at the time, it was they who felt the decision to abandon more than Leighton.

It leaves the Mags in eighth but with an ever-growing fixture list. Only Baldock Town have played fewer games this season in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Colney Heath’s next game is away at Harpenden Town’s Rothamsted Park on Saturday.

Harpenden were also in action on Saturday when they hosted high-flying Tring Athletic.

And they gave a good account of themselves despite the 5-2 loss.

They were 1-0 up before Tring equalised and two goals in the last five minutes of the first half proved decisive.

Jake Davis and Archie McClelland got the Harpenden goals who now sit 17th in the table, just outside the relegation places.