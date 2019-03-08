Blacksmiths stay top of Division One with another narrow win over Phoenix

Matt Gee forces his way past two Phoenix defenders to score Blacksmiths' opening goal. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

A superb end to end game saw Herts Advertiser Sunday League Division One leaders Blacksmith complete the double over Phoenix with a 2-1 success.

Ally Hill of Phoenix falls over Rhys Jacob of Blacksmiths. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Ally Hill of Phoenix falls over Rhys Jacob of Blacksmiths. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

For the second time it was by the odd goal with goals from Matt Gee and Lewis Cocomazzi either side of half-time bring the win.

Facelad won their fourth game on the trot with a 1-0 victory against Snug Bar. Star man Josh Knott scored the vital goal.

In-form Plough and Harrow overcame Pinewood 5-1 with goals from Aykan Gurgur, Josh Small, Christopher Dunn, Tom Simmonds and Dominic Learoyd.

Jon Clements capped a fine performance for AFC London Road in Division Two with his first hat-trick of the season helping them to a 4-0 win over BWSC. Simon Cerri scored Road’s other goal.

In Division Three Brookmans Park A lost 2-1 to TNF and it was their goalkeeper, Parag Thaker, who was to thank for the points.

He had a great game and only Bashir Loussahi was able to beat him. TNF’s goals came from Dan Orchard and Jon Tanton.

St Albans Warriors completed the double over Marshalswick Rovers with a 3-1 win. The goals came from star man Kevin Kissoon, Lee Thorne and Richie Jones.

Rovers reply came from Michael Ingram.

In an entertaining game Hanburys deservedly took the lead against Wheathampstead through Ryan Hamilton but it wasn’t enough as Wheato fought back to take a 3-1 lead thanks to strikes from Connor Bromwich, Alex Norwood and Lee Bennett.

Hanburys did fight back and hit the woodwork twice as well as missing an open goal but their only other reply was a 30-yard screamer from man of the match Anthony Brown.

Wheathampstead, however, held out for a 3-2 win.

Blacksmiths Res put in a good performance to overcome Hatfield Seniors 3-0 with an outstanding performance from Michael Lester and goals by Daniel Beck, Daniel James and Robert Forty.

In the Herts Ad Knockout Cup, Skew Bridge were left disappointed with their performance against Hilltop, eventually going on to lose the quarter-final 3-1 after extra time.

Hilltop had most of the possession but that said, Skew still had chances to win the game.

Jimmy Hartley scored to put them in front but Hilltop equalised with a shot from long range.

The extra-time period proved even until Hartley left the game with an injury and then Hilltop scored twice in the last three minutes to secure their passage to the semi-final.

One friendly was played this week and it proved to be another good week for Welwyn Warriors’ James Todd.

He scored four for the second week in a row as the Warriors recorded a 5-3 win over Blackberry Jacks.

Osward Kakandw got the other goal.