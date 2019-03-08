Blacksmiths battle back to earn share of Premier spoils against Skew Bridge

Blacksmiths and Skew Bridge fought out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the latest round of matches in the Herts Ad Sunday League at the weekend.

Skew held the upper hand in the early stages of the Premier Division clash and took a two-goal lead through man of the match Stuart Brown.

But Blacksmiths got their defence sorted out to deny Skew any further goals and pulled one back thanks to a superb free-kick from Sam Dempsey.

Skew had more possession in the second half, but couldn't find a way past Danny Lewis, and Blacksmiths looked dangerous on the break, forcing their rivals to back pedal desperately at times.

One such break led to their equaliser as Blacksmiths won a penalty, which Jamie Hazell fired home as George Guest was their outstanding player in an entertaining contest.

Welwyn Warriors were unable to complete a Division One double over AFC Mymms, falling to a 2-1 defeat.

Joe Brunt netted their goal, as Ian Woods was named man of the match.

Blacksmiths Reserves extended their unbeaten run with a fine 5-3 victory over Wheathampstead '89 to move to the top of the Division Two table.

Star man Charlie Hunter, Jamie Sharp, Jimmy Talbot (2) and Nathan Lock netted their goals, as man of the match Liam Picton, Lee Goldsmith and Aaron Goldsmith replied.

New Greens avenged their 3-0 loss to St Georgie with a 2-0 win in the return, while Manor are still pointless after a 3-1 defeat against Wrestlers.

Mikle Burdett bagged their consolation, as Connor O'Driscoll took the man of the match award.

There was a 10-goal thriller in Division Three as Brookmans Park Reserves made leaders Blacksmiths A work for their 6-4 victory.

Robert Forty hit a hat-trick for the winners, with Adam Hill, Ashley Defries and Jordon Cocomazzi also on target, while Darren Chillingworth, Henry Chapman, Stuart Bright and Tom Wellings answered for Park.

In the Herts Ad Knockout Cup, Borehamwood Allstars ended a four-game losing run with a 5-2 win over Phoenix Reserves.

Antonio Guidi, Archie Abbott, Callum Grimes, Ryan Sutherland and Tyler Pavit were all on target as Luke Edwards took the man of the match award, with Andrew Cox and Luke Urwin replying.

London Road's ace marksman Sepncer Clarke-Mardel helped himself to four goals in an 8-1 romp against injury-hit Brookmans Park in the Herts Ad Challenge Cup.

James Todd struck twice, with Mario Concialdi and Simon Cerri completing the tally as Ben Hammond was named top player.

Steve Newton netted a late consolation for Park and took their man of the match award.

Six Bells saw a five-game winning run ended by Plough and Harrow, as Billy Small (2) and Aykan Gurgur netted in a 3-1 win, with Mark Hayes replying.

Phoenix A fell at the first hurdle in the Herts Ad Junior Cup, going down 4-1 at Welwyn Warriors Reserves.

Chris Draddy and Josh Jordan bagged doubles for the winners, who had Jack Marshall in top form, while Darren Cavaree answered for Phoenix.

Royston Rangers Reserves also bowed out after a 1-0 loss to Hatfield Mosquito.

Results

Premier Division: Blacksmiths 2 Skew Bridge 2, Hilltop FC 3 Herts Cheetahs 2.

Division One: AFC Mymms 2 Welwyn Warriors 1.

Division Two: Blacksmiths Res 5 Wheathampstead 89 3, St George 0 New Greens 2, The Wrestlers 3 Manor 1.

Division Three: Blacksmiths A 6 Brookmans Park Res 4.

Herts Advertiser KO Cup round one: Phoenix Res 2 Borehamwood All Stars 5.

Herts Advertiser Challenge Cup round one: Brookmans Park 1 AFC London Road 8, Plough and Harrow 3 Six Bells 1.

Herts Advertiser Junior Cup round one: Hatfield Mosquito 1 Royston Rangers Res 0, Welwyn Warriors Res 4 Phoenix A 1.

Tables

Premier

P W D L F A Pts

AFC Rangers 5 5 0 0 15 1 15

AFC London Road 7 5 0 2 21 8 15

Hilltop FC 9 4 2 3 26 17 14

Skew Bridge 5 4 1 0 24 8 13

Phoenix 7 4 0 3 23 22 12

Blackberry Jacks 6 3 0 3 12 12 9

Blacksmiths 5 2 2 1 8 9 8

Plough and Harrow 5 1 1 3 8 16 4

Oaks 5 0 0 5 5 17 0

Herts Cheetahs 8 0 0 8 7 39 0

Division 1

P W D L F A Pts

The Beehive 7 6 0 1 28 8 18

Hilltop Res 8 4 1 3 18 19 13

Sung Bar 7 3 1 3 17 14 10

Brookmans Park 6 3 1 2 18 17 10

BWSC 7 3 1 3 15 16 10

Six Bells 4 3 0 1 14 6 9

Welwyn Warriors 7 3 0 4 13 14 9

Borehamwood Allstars 7 2 0 5 13 17 6

Pinewood 6 2 0 4 11 23 6

AFC Mymms 7 2 0 5 13 26 6