Bingham Cox Cup: Park Street and Colney Heath A remember two good years

PUBLISHED: 06:34 06 June 2020

Park Street line-up with the Park Street Youth team after winning the Bingham Cox Cup in 2005. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Park Street line-up with the Park Street Youth team after winning the Bingham Cox Cup in 2005. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

The latest memories of the Bingham Cox Cup remember two very good years during the middle of the noughties for clubs based to the south of St Albans.

Colney Heath A won the Bingham Cox Cup in 2006. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLColney Heath A won the Bingham Cox Cup in 2006. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

It began in 2005 when Park Street captured the trophy for the first time since a back-to-back success in 1981.

They did it with a 6-2 victory over Redbourn before celebrating with the club’s youth team on the Clarence Park pitch.

It was the culmination of a fantastic season for Street who also picked up two other titles.

They won the Mid Herts League Premier Division at a canter, winning all 16 games and scoring the most goals, 73, before adding the Benevolent Shield to their haul with a 4-2 win over The Bull.

Neil Farmer and son Rickie were both part of the Colney Heath A team that won the Bingham Cox Cup in 2006. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLNeil Farmer and son Rickie were both part of the Colney Heath A team that won the Bingham Cox Cup in 2006. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Their top goalscorer was Matt Newman who bagged himself 34 goals to finish as the top marksman in the league.

Park Street could have added the Bingham Cox Cup to the trophy cabinet one year later but a 3-2 defeat meant it was Colney Heath A who did the celebrating instead.

It was a special moment for Neil Farmer who was in the Colney team alongside son Rickie, who enjoyed a good day himself in front of goal, scoring twice.

J.Ellis got the other goal for Heath.

