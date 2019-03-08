Boss expecting better from Colney Heath Ladies in FA Cup rematch with Royston Town

Colney Heath Ladies suffered a disappointing 4-1 loss to Royston Town in the Eastern Region WFL Premier Division. Picture: JAMES LATTER Archant

Colney Heath Ladies want a much better performance when they host Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup on Sunday after losing 4-1 to the Crows in the league.

They conceded two in the first half and despite strong words at the break, it was 3-0 before Samiara Khan pulled one back with 12 minutes to go.

Even then though it wasn't the end of the scoring as Royston bagged a fourth and to cap a miserable day for the Lady Magpies, defender Kelly Glynn was stretchered off with a suspected ankle break.

Manager Paul Gleeson said: "Royston are a very good side and deserved the win but we offered very little in resistance and I'm really disappointed to surrender our unbeaten record in such a fashion.

"We will be working hard to ensure we are better prepared for our FA cup encounter.

"One highlight though was debutant Leah Montenegro, who gave us everything and looked classy on the ball.

"She is a more than welcome addition to the squad."