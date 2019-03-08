Herts Ad Sunday League: Beehive go top with third straight win

The Beehive sit proudly at the top of Herts Advertiser Sunday League Division One after extending their perfect record to three.

The latest success was a rousing 7-1 hammering of AFC Mymms which saw six different players on the scoresheet.

Ade Goodeson was the only one to score twice with singles going to Jack Greaves, Carl Costain, Nathan Dimmock, Ryan Ewhare and Leo Gibbon.

David Droznika scored for Mymms.

Borehamwood All Stars continue their good start to the campaign with a 4-3 win against Hilltop Res, Antonio Guidi getting the brace here with one each for Cyrus Babie and Ryan Sutherland.

Brookmans Park played their best game so far this year as they beat BWSC 3-1. First-half goals from Scott de la Fuente and James Smith set them on their way with the latter also getting the third.

Alex Garvey replied for BWSC.

AFC London Road recorded their first victory in the Premier Division as they won 4-0 against Blacksmiths thanks to goals from Ben Hammond, Simon Cerri and Spencer Clarke-Mardel.

Herts Cheetahs are still searching for their first points after Dennis Fraser got their only goal in a 4-1 reverse to Phoenix.

Plough & Harrow drew 1-1 with Hilltop, Dominic Learoyd on target, while Skew Bridge gained a third win by beating Blackberry Jacks 4-1. Goals came from James Elliott (two), Stuart Brown and Ryan Plowright with George Dale getting Blacksmith's reply.

Blacksmiths Res fared much better as they won 4-2 against Herts Lions in Division Two with Jake Smith, Jimmy Talbot, Matt Balser and Nathan Lock on target. Ilas Bakhti and Omar Bounyafe replied for Lions.

TNF and New Greens drew 2-2, Ross Southgate and Jonathan Tanton for TNF and Luke Hatchett and Charlie Betts for New Greens, while Harpenden Colts OBs won 4-0 against St George's, Ollie Galea, Alex Dennehy and two from Pat Brown their scorers.

Wheathampstead '89 won their second game with a 3-0 score against Mermaid. Their three goalscorers were: Adam Hall, Arron Goldsmith and Lee Goldsmith with Keith Richardson man of the match.

Michael Curtis got two as Hatfield Seniors beat Marshalswick Rovers 5-0, Curtis Warner, Greg Mackintosh and Lewis Norris getting the others.

Harpenden Colts OB Reserves ran out 3-0 victors in Division Three over Brookmans Park.

They had to stay patient before two goals for Sam Jones and on for Sam Ivens continued their winning start to the year.

Jon Hart got Royston Rangers Reserves only goal on a day to forget against Blacksmiths A as they lost 11-1.

Hatfield Mosquito recorded their first win of the season as they defeated St Albans Warriors 3-2.

Dean Harrison bagged two of them with Kieran Flynn getting the other. Ken Lee scored both the Warriors goals with Louis Ketley outstanding.

A tremendous game between The Gate and Welwyn Warriors Res ended with the teams sharing eight goals in a 4-4 draw.

After trailing by three goals at half-time, Gate fought back to claim the draw thanks to goals from Sam Waller (two), Jack Galloway and an own goal.

Chris Draddy got two for Welwyn with one each for Connor Cosgrove and Oliver Tindale.

Results

Herts Sunday Intermediate Cup round one: Phoenix Res 4 The Midland 0; Royston Rangers 0 Angel Saviours 4; Snug Bar 3 Focus 6.

Premier Division: AFC Rangers 4 Oaks 0; Blackberry Jacks 1 Skew Bridge 4; Blacksmiths 0 AFC London Road 4; Herts Cheetahs 1 Phoenix 4; Plough & Harrow 1 Hilltop 1.

Division One: AFC Mymms 1 The Beehive 7; BWSC 1 Brookmans Park 3; Borehamwood All Stars 4 Hilltop Res 3.

Division Two: Herts Lions 2 Blacksmiths Res 4; St George 0 Harpenden Colts OB 4; TNF 2 New Greens 2; Wheathampstead '89 3 Mermaid 0.

Division Three: Blacksmiths 'A' 11 Royston Rangers Res 1; Brookmans Park Res 0 Harpenden Colts OB Res 3; Hatfield Seniors 5 Marshalswick Rovers 0; St Albans Warriors 2 Hatfield Mosquito 3; The Gate 4 Welwyn Warriors Res 4.