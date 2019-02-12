Back-to-back wins for Colney Heath as Crawley Green are sent packing

Colney Heath V Crawley Green - Goal attempt by Sam Doolan for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Colney Heath made it back-to-back wins and continued their rise up the table after a 3-1 home win over Crawley Green.

Colney Heath V Crawley Green - Chris Blunden in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon Colney Heath V Crawley Green - Chris Blunden in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Spencer Clarke-Mardel got them off to the perfect start by converting a second-minute penalty after Harry Shepherd had been brought down by goalkeeper Daniel Gould.

Colney Heath V Crawley Green - Jack Woods in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon Colney Heath V Crawley Green - Jack Woods in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

And they remained on the front foot for the rest of the first half, although it wasn’t until two minutes from the break before they got their second.

That was courtesy of Shepherd who capped a fine game with a low shot across goal and into the far corner.

Sam Doolan could have had a third but his header hit a post and Greg Shaw had another header cleared off the line.

Crawley made life interesting when Connor Waite pulled one back early in the second half but Chris Blunden settled things with minutes left, pouncing on a rebound after a Dan Westmore shot had been saved.

The result moves them up one place to ninth in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division although they do have a game in hand over most of the sides above them.

Their next game is away to Potton United on Saturday in the league and then they will continue the defence of their Herts Charity Shield title when they host St Margaretsbury on Tuesday at the Recreation Ground.

