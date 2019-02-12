Early goals but another battling point for Colney Heath against Arlesey Town

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town - Josh Humbert for Colney Heath battles with Lorrell Smith for Arlesey Town Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Anyone who turned up late to the Recreation Ground would have missed both goals but they would have seen Colney Heath put in another battling display to draw 1-1 with Arlesey Town.

The first goal arrived inside four minutes when Ryan Lamond pounced on a loose ball in the s box.

But the equaliser arrived before the clock had hit double figures, George Devine slamming home a rebound after his initial header had bounced off the bar.

Colney were again forced to call on the experienced Dan McCafferty and Frankie Jowle as well as handing a debut to young goalkeeper Enzo Sgambati, brought in from Markyate.

Chris Blunden, Devine and Jowle all went close for the hosts while Lorrell Smith had a chance for the visitors go just wide.

Arlesey went close late on, twice hitting the woodwork through Alex O’Brien and Aarron Browne before Smith nodded wide but an away winner would have been harsh on Colney.

