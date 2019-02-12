Advanced search

Early goals but another battling point for Colney Heath against Arlesey Town

PUBLISHED: 12:23 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 13 February 2019

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town - Josh Humbert for Colney Heath battles with Lorrell Smith for Arlesey Town Picture: Karyn Haddon

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town - Josh Humbert for Colney Heath battles with Lorrell Smith for Arlesey Town Picture: Karyn Haddon

Anyone who turned up late to the Recreation Ground would have missed both goals but they would have seen Colney Heath put in another battling display to draw 1-1 with Arlesey Town.

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town - George Devine celebrates scoring for Colney Heath 1-1. Picture: Karyn HaddonColney Heath V Arlesey Town - George Devine celebrates scoring for Colney Heath 1-1. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The first goal arrived inside four minutes when Ryan Lamond pounced on a loose ball in the s box.

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town - George Devine in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn HaddonColney Heath V Arlesey Town - George Devine in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

But the equaliser arrived before the clock had hit double figures, George Devine slamming home a rebound after his initial header had bounced off the bar.

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town - Spencer Clarke-Mardel in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn HaddonColney Heath V Arlesey Town - Spencer Clarke-Mardel in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Colney were again forced to call on the experienced Dan McCafferty and Frankie Jowle as well as handing a debut to young goalkeeper Enzo Sgambati, brought in from Markyate.

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town - George Devine celebrates scoring for Colney Heath 1-1. Picture: Karyn HaddonColney Heath V Arlesey Town - George Devine celebrates scoring for Colney Heath 1-1. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Chris Blunden, Devine and Jowle all went close for the hosts while Lorrell Smith had a chance for the visitors go just wide.

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town - Josh Humbert for Colney Heath battles with Lorrell Smith for Arlesey Town Picture: Karyn HaddonColney Heath V Arlesey Town - Josh Humbert for Colney Heath battles with Lorrell Smith for Arlesey Town Picture: Karyn Haddon

Arlesey went close late on, twice hitting the woodwork through Alex O’Brien and Aarron Browne before Smith nodded wide but an away winner would have been harsh on Colney.

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town - Ryan Lamond celebrates scoring for Arlesey Town 1-0. Picture: Karyn HaddonColney Heath V Arlesey Town - Ryan Lamond celebrates scoring for Arlesey Town 1-0. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town - George Devine celebrates scoring for Colney Heath 1-1. Picture: Karyn HaddonColney Heath V Arlesey Town - George Devine celebrates scoring for Colney Heath 1-1. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town - Frank Jowle for Colney Heath battles with Jason Darvell for Arlesey Town. Picture: Karyn HaddonColney Heath V Arlesey Town - Frank Jowle for Colney Heath battles with Jason Darvell for Arlesey Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town . Picture: Karyn HaddonColney Heath V Arlesey Town . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town - Dan Westmore in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn HaddonColney Heath V Arlesey Town - Dan Westmore in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town - George Devine celebrates scoring for Colney Heath 1-1. Picture: Karyn HaddonColney Heath V Arlesey Town - George Devine celebrates scoring for Colney Heath 1-1. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town - Ryan Lamond celebrates scoring for Arlesey Town 1-0. Picture: Karyn HaddonColney Heath V Arlesey Town - Ryan Lamond celebrates scoring for Arlesey Town 1-0. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town - Aedan Gaffney for Arlesey Town battles with Danny McCafferty for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn HaddonColney Heath V Arlesey Town - Aedan Gaffney for Arlesey Town battles with Danny McCafferty for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town - Lorrell Smith for Arlesey Town battles with Greg Shaw for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn HaddonColney Heath V Arlesey Town - Lorrell Smith for Arlesey Town battles with Greg Shaw for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town - Chris Blunden in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn HaddonColney Heath V Arlesey Town - Chris Blunden in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town - Lorrell Smith for Arlesey Town battles with Greg Shaw for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn HaddonColney Heath V Arlesey Town - Lorrell Smith for Arlesey Town battles with Greg Shaw for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town - Danny McCafferty in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn HaddonColney Heath V Arlesey Town - Danny McCafferty in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Colney Heath V Arlesey Town - Chris Blunden in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn HaddonColney Heath V Arlesey Town - Chris Blunden in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

