Herts Ad Sunday League: AFC Rangers claim first Premier Division title

Mark Burgess of Tansley scores one of his two goals against Snug Bar. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

Goals from Harvey Scott and Jacob Noonan meant AFC Rangers’ 2-1 win over Skew Bridge was enough to give them a first Herts Advertiser Sunday League Premier Division title.

Tom Clayton of Snug Bar makes a save in a crowded goalmouth. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Tom Clayton of Snug Bar makes a save in a crowded goalmouth. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Skew had been champions for the previous four seasons but they were beaten by the better team on the day with Dan Watkinson their scorer. Sam Doolan took the man of the match honours for Rangers.

Two goals from Frank Jowle gave Blackberry Jacks a 2-1 win over Hilltop.

Tansley were held to a 3-3 draw by Snug Bar in Division One despite leading 3-1 at half-time. Mark Burgess got two along with an own goal for Tansley but Alex Songaila, Bruce Helsey and Jack Dixon earned Snug a point.

Facelad beat Phoenix 2-1 with goals from Mark Freestone and Michael Alderman while Patrick Knight got the Phoenix reply.

Goalkeeper Keith Harland was the hero for Brookmans Park Res as they drew 1-1 with BWSC in Division Two. Craig Ashurst had put BWSC ahead in the first half but Harland came up for a corner in the 93rd minute and found the top corner.

Royston Rangers picked up a 4-0 success over Harpenden Colts OB. Karl McGroary scored twice and Sam Parchment and an own goal completed the success although goalkeeper Harvey Johnson was in fine form to deny the Colts.

Welwyn Warriors dropped vital points when they were held to an 5-5 draw with FC Potters Bar. James Todd was their star man with a hat-trick while Osward Kakande and Alex Georgiou were also on target.

Potters Bar scorers were Bradley Swaile (two), Michael Donkin, Matt Rodgers, and Keagan Cole.

New Greens defeated Wrestlers 5-2 thanks to two goals from Jack Faulder and one each for Tom Reading, Luke Hatchett and Charlie Adam Betts. Wrestlers’ scorers were Bruno Moura and Ashleigh Robinson.

Blacksmith Res overturned a two-goal deficit against Brookmans Park A to win 3-2 in Division Three. Jordan Cocomazzi, Jamie Bill and John Armitt scored for the Smiths while Bachir Loussahi and Mark Goodwin got the Park goals.

Eight different names appeared on the scoresheet for Hanburys in their 8-1 win over Royston Rangers Res. Sean Kidd, Ryan Smallcorn, Josh Whelan, Anthony Brown, Ryan Hamilton, James Hart, Chris McElligott and an own goal did the damage with Kieran Thorne getting Royston’s goal.

Pioneer Selection meanwhile had seven scorers in their 7-2 win over Marshalswick Rovers. Jamie Sharp got two with one each for Charlie Hunter, Jake Smith, Jimmy Talbot, Matt Balser and Zeeshan Hafeez. Rovers’ goals came from Nathan Young and an own goal.

TNF beat Hatfield Seniors 3-2 with goals from Steven Orchard, Joe Pleece and Harry Gray.

Aidan Golds scored twice, including a 90th-minute winner, as Blacksmiths beat Plough & Harrow 2-1 to reach the Herts Sunday Intermediate Cup final.

Jon Clements, Alex English and Spencer Clarke-Mardel all scored as AFC London Road won 3-0 against Wheathampstead in the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup.

Results

Premier Division: AFC Rangers 2 Skew Bridge 1; Blackberry Jacks 2 Hilltop 1.

Division One: Pinewood 3 AFC Mymms 5; Facelad 2 Phoenix 1; Snug Bar 3 Tansley 3.

Division Two: Brookmans Park Res 1 BWSC 1; FC Potters Bar 5 Welwyn Warriors 5; Royston Rangers 4 Harpenden Colts OB 0; The Wrestlers 2 New Greens 5.

Division Three: Hanburys 8 Royston Rangers Res 1; Hatfield Seniors 2 TNF 3; Pioneer Selection 7 Marshalswick Rovers 2; Blacksmiths Res 3 Brookmans Park A 2.

Herts Sunday Intermediate Cup semi-final: Plough & Harrow 1 Blacksmiths 2.

Herts Advertiser Knockout Cup quarter-final: Phoenix Res 0 Oaks 5.

Herts Advertiser Intermediate Cup quarter-final: AFC London Road 3 Wheathampstead ‘89 0.