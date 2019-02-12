Advanced search

A win and a loss as solitary goals prove crucial for Colney Heath

PUBLISHED: 16:33 28 February 2019

Colney Heath's Tom Blackman. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Colney Heath’s two games this week both ended 1-0 – with the Magpies on either side of that result.

They travelled to Leighton Town on Saturday and should have returned with at least a point but Chris Blunden’s penalty was superbly saved by Tom Waynt, meaning Brian Foulger’s goal was enough to take the points for the home side.

But if it was Leighton’s keeper who took the plaudits at Bell Close, Tuesday night’s trip to London Tigers saw Colney’s Tom Blackman in sparkling form.

Spencer Clarke-Mardel had fired them ahead after just five minutes after a superb touch from Greg Shaw and they had a couple of other chances to double their lead, Blunden and Dan Westmore going close.

But it was Blackman who preserved their point with a number of superb saves.

The pick of the bunch came when Ibrahima Diawabr burst into the box.

He seemed certain to score but Blackman got his fingers to the shot and the ball stayed out.

