Perfect day for Harpenden Town, London Colney and Colney Heath

Jake Anthony scored a hat-trick for Harpenden Town for the second time in two home games. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Before kick-off, Harpenden Town's Twitter account showed their starting line-up, mistakenly including Jake Anthony twice.

It was soon corrected but by the end of the afternoon visitors Crawley Green may have thought the initial announcement was correct.

The striker scored a hat-trick for the second home game in a row with Toby Syme and Joe Devaney added to the final 5-0 score.

It was the perfect way to bring the curtain down on the home part of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division season, although the Harps will want to wrap things up even better with trips to London Colney, this Saturday, and Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on April 23.

London Colney may have just saved their season with a 2-0 win over Holmer Green lifting them to third from bottom and above their visitors.

Colney Heath may have been officially relegated from the Southern League Division One Central but they too are looking to finish as strongly as possible.

And they managed to pick up a 1-0 success on the road at Wantage Town that may be enough to see them finish off the foot of the table.

Larry Balogun got the only goal one minute from time with a header at the back post which means they are now six points clear of their hosts who have three games left to play.

The Magpies have two, both against sides chasing a play-off spot.

They start away to Ware on Easter Monday before finishing the season at home to North Leigh on April 23.