St Albans City happy to take a point at Chippenham after 'tough week'

Published: 10:41 AM September 8, 2021

Shaun Jeffers scores St Albans City's equaliser against Chippenham Town from the penalty spot. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

Ian Allinson was happy that St Albans City ended a tough week with a point at home to Chippenham Town.

A Shaun Jeffers penalty inside the final 20 minutes cancelled out a first-half spot-kick from Marlon Jackson as the National League South game finished 1-1.

But coming six days after Devante Stanley's horrible season-ending injury, the boss was delighted with his players' reaction.

He said: "It’s been a tough week and it was difficult to know how the players would react.

We were a little slow at the start and gave away a silly penalty but we reacted.

"We’re happy with the draw."

John Goddard added: "I was ready for the game but it's been a tiring week and it did have an effect.

"The second half shows the character of the group, it would have been easy to have excuses, but we turned it around.

"I felt we would get a winner if it went on for another 10 minutes. We put everything into it."

London Colney made it back-to-back Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division wins for the first time since January 2019 with a 1-0 success at home to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos.

Herbie Townsend got the only goal in the second half as they jumped up to seventh in the table.

Harpenden Town are off the top after a 1-1 draw away to Tring Athletic.

They are now second on goal difference to Leighton Town.

George Robinson grabbed their equaliser at Pendley with a cross-cum-shot that dipped in over the keeper.

Colney Heath's run in the FA Cup is over after being beaten 4-0 by divisional rivals Ware in the first qualifying round.

Leigh Rose put the visitors to the Recreation Ground ahead before half-time but it was the sending-off of Joe Ladbury, seven minutes after the restart, that changed the momentum.

The Magpies had remerged with a vigour, with the introduction of young Josh Forster from the bench pushing them on.

But Ware pounced on the numerical advantage to double their lead before the hour through Taffee Skandari and late goals from Louis Rose and Liam Hope secured their passage.

George Sippetts meanwhile scored all four as Colney Heath beat Braintree Town 4-0 in the FA Youth Cup and there was also a win for St Albans City, 4-3 at home to Frenford.

Both Harpenden Town and London Colney though went out.