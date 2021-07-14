St Albans City open pre-season with eight-goal win at Arlesey

Published: 11:00 AM July 14, 2021

St Albans City opened up their pre-season campaign with a thumping win over Arlesey Town while Dan Clifton of Colney Heath faces three years out after a frightening moment.

The National League South side won 8-1 at the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division outfit with Mitchell Weiss scoring three.

New signings Callum Adebiyi, Luke Brown and Liam Sole also opened their accounts while an own goal and Shaun Jeffers completed the scoring.

Colney Heath's game at home to Southall was abandoned early in the second half after full-back Clifton took ill.

He was taken to hospital and explained on Twitter on Tuesday that he will be out of football for three years.

He said: "And just like that, the news I was dreading. Having a heart monitor put in tomorrow for up to three years which means no football or driving while [it’s broken].

"Will have tests as an outpatient and potentially be able to removed [earlier] if all is good so still have some hope.

"Health always comes first though, I'm just absolutely gutted."

The club tweeted their own message of support after the news.

They said: "Following Saturday's incident in the friendly match v Southall, our talented left-back Dan Clifton is beginning a long journey back to full health and fitness.

"We'll be with you every step Dan and look forward to your next appearance for the Magpies."

Colney Heath are next in action on Thursday when they play Sandridge Rovers.

London Colney meanwhile have had two sparkling halves of football in two games, although both matches ended in narrow defeats.

They led 3-0 at half-time at Cheshunt on Saturday before succumbing 4-3 while it was their turn to trail by three goals at the break on Tuesday night against Hertford Town.

Two goals from Finbar King in the second half saw the game finish 3-2 to the Southern League side.

Harpenden Town had two defeats to, losing 3-0 to Hendon on Saturday before a 3-2 loss at home to Saffron Walden Town on Tuesday evening.

Nathan McGreevey and Neville scored for Harps in an entertaining clash.

Harpenden face a difficult opening to their FA Cup charge after being drawn at home to Isthmian League Romford in the extra-preliminary round.

London Colney meanwhile face a trip to Southend Manor, both matches set to be played on August 7.

The Blueboys are at home in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase though when Leverstock Green are the visitors to Cotlandswick on September 11.

Harpenden begin one round later on September 25 away to Newport Pagnell Town.

Colney Heath meanwhile were given a home draw for both the FA Cup and the FA Trophy.

They face new divisional rivals Harlow Town in the preliminary round of the FA Cup on August 21 while their first ever game in the Trophy comes in the second qualifying round on October 9 when Basildon United of Isthmian League Division One North come to the Recreation Ground.