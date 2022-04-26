News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Last day drama as London Colney seal Spartan survival with away win

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:53 PM April 26, 2022
Harpenden Town and London Colney both finished the season with important victories.

There was last day salvation for London Colney as victory over Leverstock Green lifted them off the bottom of the table and into safety in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

The Blueboys had lost 14 straight between December and April to plummet into relegation trouble.

But two wins in their final three games, the first against Holmer Green who replaced them in the relegation spot, will have given a lot of hope to new manager Stuart Crawford and his young side.

Oscar Evans, Kambo Smith and Caleb Steele got the goals at Pancake Lane to complete a 3-1 win over Leverstock Green.

Harpenden Town finished their season with a flourish, scoring enough goals to jump above Flackwell Heath and into fifth in the final league standings.

Their 4-0 win at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos bettered the 2-1 success for Heath over Arlesey Town, meaning although the pair finished level on goal difference, Harps were placed higher by virtue of scoring three more goals.

Ivan Machado, Ryan Plowright, Andrew Simmons and Harvey Scott got their goals.

Football
Non-League Football
London Colney News
Harpenden News
St Albans News

