Harps win again in Spartan and Colney Heath advance in FA Youth Cup
- Credit: KARYN HADDON
Harpenden Town picked up a third win in four league games after a hard-fought battle on the road at Potton United.
All five goals in the 3-2 Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division win came in the first half, George Robinson getting two of them and Finbar King one to move Harps up to seventh.
They host Stotfold, the side directly below them in the table, on Saturday.
Colney Heath U18s are through to the second round qualifying of the FA Youth Cup after a 3-0 win over Brentwood Town.
They were two-up by half-time, Jamie Lunnis holding off two defenders before slipping it past the keeper for the first and then Charlie Dale latching on to a corner for the second.
Heath kept pushing after the break but had to wait until the final minute to make it three.
Sam O'Hare's long free kick from the left found Lunnis in round the back and he fired low into the net.
St Albans City play Heybridge Swifts on Wednesday while Harpenden Town are at Northampton ON Chenecks on Thursday.