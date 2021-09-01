Harpenden Town still flying high on top of the table after two more wins

Published: 9:22 AM September 1, 2021

Harpenden Town remain the team to catch in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division after two impressive victories.

Both came at home, starting with a 3-0 success against Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Saturday before New Salamis were dispatched 2-0 on Tuesday night.

It leaves them a point clear of Leverstock Green after four wins and a draw in their opening five games.

Shearer! Harpenden Town's Harvey Scott celebrates in the manner of the Newcastle United legend. - Credit: HARPENDEN TOWN FC

Saturday's win was lit up by a superb curling effort from Harvey Scott.

The experienced front man ran on to a through ball and hit his effort first time from the edge of the area and round the despairing keeper.

They were already ahead by that point, Mulik Rickman sliding in to convert an Ivan Machado cross, and they wrapped it up through Joe Devaney as he followed up after a Sean McMonagle penalty had been saved.

Mulik Rickman and Ivan Machado celebrate the opening goal in Harpenden Town's 3-0 win over Aylesbury Vale Dynamos. - Credit: HARPENDEN TOWN FC

Tuesday's win came courtesy of a goal in each half, the first from Toby Syme and the second from substitute Jake Collins.

London Colney are up to the heady heights of ninth after a second success of the season, beating Flackwell Heath 1-0.

Kwadwo Bugyei-Kyei got the only goal for the young Blueboys, who started with four 17-year-olds and who had to do it the hard way after two yellow cards saw Mickey Shuttlewood sent off.

It was a bad weekend for the midfielder who also saw red in Saturday's 4-0 defeat at home to Risborough Rangers.

Colney Heath grabbed their first goal and first point in the Southern League but they are still waiting for the their first victory after two bank holiday games.

The point came in a 0-0 draw at Biggleswade on Saturday but it could and probably should have been more.

Jon Clements, Charlie Clayton and Jack Woods all had shots saved by Biggleswade's Danny Boness while Yasin Boodhoo was just off target with a header.

Clements was more fortunate on Monday as he broke the Magpies' duck in the higher division with their first goal.

His 71st-minute effort, bamboozling a defender and keeper after a Chris Griffin knock-down from a Jack Green free-kick, had cancelled out Josh Steele's opener for Harlow.

But the visitors got revenge for their FA Cup defeat on the same ground just over a week earlier when Hector Mackie put them back in front five minutes later, Sammy Dadson getting the third in a 3-1 win in stoppage time.

Colney Heath Res meanwhile won both of their Herts Senior County League games, first beating Cuffley Seniors 3-2 with two from Jack McShane and one for Bailey Stevenson, before following that up with a 3-1 win over Cockfosters Res.

Bradley Young got two there and Charlie Ward one.