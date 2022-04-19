London Colney facing relegation D-day after loss to Harpenden Town
- Credit: TOBY HOWE
London Colney's destiny will be decided in the final game of the season - as they look to avoid relegation from the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.
The Blueboys went down 1-0 at home to Harpenden Town on Saturday, Ivan Machado getting the only goal of the game, and with results elsewhere not going their way, they go into Saturday's clash at Leverstock Green sitting bottom of the table, one point behind Holmer Green and two adrift of Crawley Green.
Only one team is set to go down.
Harpenden meanwhile go to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos in a battle with Flackwell Heath for fifth with the Buckinghamshire side holding the upper hand at the moment with a goal difference three goals better.
Colney Heath's final game of the season is at home to play-off chasing North Leigh and the Magpies know they must match Wantage Town's result at FC Romania if they are to finish off the bottom of the Southern League Division One Central table.
Their last away game took them to another side in the hunt for the play-offs, Ware.
Ware had a two-goal lead inside 30 minutes, Liam Dulson and Albert Adu the scorers, and although there were chances for Elias Nichol, Alex Solomon and Depndre Pascoe, Ware made it three through David Kendall.
Colney did pull one back with Guerin Nimi smashing in a dipping shot over the head of keeper
But while the first-team have had a difficult year, the rest of the club is flourishing and on the back of a league win for the U18s and a county cup final appearance for the ladies, the reserves have reached the final of the Aubrey Cup.
They beat Hertford United 2-1 to book their place against either Royston Town Res or Wingate & Finchley Res.
United sit top of Herts Senior County League Division One and took the lead early on through Timothy Strike.
However, Jack McShane levelled before half-time with a header and he nearly added a second moments later but put a shot wide.
The winner came in the second period after a corner was only partially cleared, Bradley Young pouncing on the rebound to strike the ball low and into the corner.