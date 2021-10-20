Harpenden Town keeping pace with the leaders thanks to win
- Credit: KARYN HADDON
Harpenden Town remain hot on the heels of the top two in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division after a good win away to Harefield United.
Mulik Rickman and Joe Devaney put them into a half-time lead and although Tashan Jordan pulled one back in the second half, Harps hung on to claim the 2-1 win.
They are now third, four points behind leaders Risborough Rangers and Leighton Town but with three games in hand on the latter.
London Colney had two 1-1 draws, although the latter was turned into victory thanks to a penalty shoot-out.
They started drawing with Baldock Town at Cotlandswick in the league, Callum Ismail getting the equaliser in the second half.
The second tie was in the Herts Senior Cup, with the Blueboys winning 5-4 in the shoot-out to advance.
Colney Heath meanwhile had another disappointing loss in the Southern League, beaten by nine-man FC Romania.
Ex-St Albans loanee Jon Edwards got the two for Romania and although Jon Clements pulled one back, the Magpies, who also had Danny Green dismissed, couldn't find an equaliser.