Shoot-out joy for Harpenden Town sets up Stevenage clash in Herts Senior Cup

Published: 12:58 PM October 27, 2021

Will McClelland scored his first goal since returning to Harpenden Town against Kings Langley. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Harpenden Town set up a dream Herts Senior Challenge Cup tie with League Two Stevenage after a penalty shoot-out success at Kings Langley.

The Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side had snatched a 1-1 draw thanks to Will McClelland header on 90 minutes.

Goalkeeper Emmanuel Olajide then came up big in the shoot-out as Harps took a 4-2 win to set-up the mouth-watering Rothamsted Park clash with Boro.

The Southern League Premier Division South hosts, two steps above Harpenden, had threatened to score first when Louis-Michel Yamfam hit a deflected shot against a post.

He had better luck on 62 minutes, hammering home a pull-back cross.

Harpenden were spurred on by that strike and McClelland went close before he got the radar spot on, directing another header into the corner

With the momentum with them Olajide denied Kyle Connolly from the home side's first kick and Jack Moriarty blasted over the bar with their fourth, allowing Reece Lambert to follow the example of Harry Loakes, Miles Habashi and Josh Setchell and make no mistake.

It had been a good week for Mickey Nathan's team after they beat Oxhey Jets 5-1 on Saturday to move third in the league.

Playing for the first time in their special green and yellow 130th anniversary kit, they were in clinical form.

They quickly went in front through Ivan Machado and although Oxhey equalised, there was only ever going to be one winner.

Jake Anthony's free-kick made it 2-1 at the break and Sam Jenkins, on his return to the club, made it three from a Harvey Scott cross.

Joe Devaney made it four and then Scott wrapped things up with a fine header.

Jon Clements had a goal ruled out for Colney Heath against Bedford Town. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Colney Heath's difficult baptism in the Southern League continued with a 3-0 loss at home to Bedford Town.

But although the visitors picked up the three points, they had to work hard throughout and but for a

Jermaine Howe put the Eagles in front from a Drew Richardson cross on six minutes but the Magpies thought they had an instant equaliser, only for Jon Clements' goal to be ruled out for offside.

Clements also had a shot saved as they pushed for an equaliser but Howe made it two on 65 minutes, Craig Mackail-Smith getting the assist, and Connor Sansom was required to make a couple of good saves to keep the score down

However, Howe did add a third from the penalty spot to complete his hat-trick late on.

Oaklands Wolves Ladies had a thumping 7-1 win at home to Everett in the Ladies Senior County Cup.

Hannah Raymond got a hat-trick while Molly Slade, Molly Johnson, Rachel King and Sophie Le Marchand adding singles, the latter getting her first for the club.

Harvesters U18 Girls beat rivals St Albans City North 7-2 with doubles from Grace Gavin, Katie Leigh and Hollie Thornton.

Ren Brodie got the other.

Harvesters U16s meanwhile slipped to a 11-2 defeat against Harefield United, Meeka Nightingale and Maisie Filler getting their goals.