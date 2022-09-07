News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Jakes in the box give Harpenden a derby win over London Colney

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:30 AM September 7, 2022
Jake Collins got Harpenden Town's second in the 2-0 win over London Colney.

Jake Collins got Harpenden Town's second in the 2-0 win over London Colney. - Credit: TOBY HOWE

Harpenden Town got back to winning ways in the league with a second home derby success.

Jake Collins got Harpenden Town's second in the 2-0 win over London Colney.

Jake Collins got Harpenden Town's second in the 2-0 win over London Colney. - Credit: TOBY HOWE

They had opened the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division season with a 1-0 win over Colney Heath but their next appearance at Rothamsted Park ended in a 2-1 reverse to Crawley Green.

Jake Anthony set Harpenden Town on their way against London Colney.

Jake Anthony set Harpenden Town on their way against London Colney. - Credit: TOBY HOWE

However, they bounced back on Saturday with a 2-0 win against London Colney, Jake Anthony and Jake Collins getting the goals.

Harpenden Town enjoyed a 2-0 win over London Colney in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Harpenden Town enjoyed a 2-0 win over London Colney in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division. - Credit: TOBY HOWE

Both teams were in League Challenge Trophy action on Tuesday, Harps beaten 1-0 by Cockfosters at home while the Blueboys lost 2-1 against Arlesey Town at Cotlandswick.

Harpenden Town enjoyed a 2-0 win over London Colney in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Harpenden Town enjoyed a 2-0 win over London Colney in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division. - Credit: TOBY HOWE

Harpenden's newly-formed women's team recorded their first victory in the green and gold, beating Larkspur Rovers 3-2 away in a friendly.

Cally Salter gave them an early 1-0 lead with a fine curling shot and then soon doubled her and Harps' tally with another low drive from a Hannah Raymond pass.

Sophie Le Marchand continued her pre-season form with an effort from 30 yards that rifled into the back of the net for 3-0 and Rose Makamain and Kerry Roberts went close to adding to the score before the break.

Two goals early in the second period from Ellie Wright and sister Calileuh dragged Larkspur right back into it and although both sides went for it for the remainder of the contest, Salter thumping a late effort off the bar, there were no further goals.

Harpenden kick-off their Beds & Herts Women's Premier Division season at home to Langford on Sunday with a 2pm kick-off.

They start their Women's FA Cup in the second qualifying round against Chelmsford City on October 2 after first round opponents Leigh Ramblers withdrew.

Colney Heath's youngsters will face Brentwood Town in the first round qualifying of the FA Youth Cup after a 7-2 win at home to FC Clacton.

The Magpies' U18 side had already carved out numerous chances before taking the lead thanks to Harley Fonti poking home a Jamie Lunnis corner.

Jude McKay made it two from a Rhys Allaway pass and although Clacton pulled one back, Lunnis made it 3-1 before setting up McKay for number four.

He then got Colney's fifth and his second before the break.

Clacton pulled another back shortly after the restart but Heath wrapped the game up with Lunnis completing his hat-trick and then Fonti tapping in the seventh.

