Senior Cup starts with defeat for Colney Heath but a win for Harpenden Town

George Sippetts was a threat for Colney Heath against Hadley in the Senior Cup. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The Herts Senior Cup kicked off with Colney Heath and Harpenden Town enjoying differing fortunes.

Harpenden cruised into the next round and a home meeting with Berkhamsted after a 6-2 success away to Oxhey Jets but it wasn't always as straight-forward as it sounded.

They were 1-0 down at half-time and had survived a penalty miss too before a hat-trick in nine second-half minutes from Dan Bennett turned the tie on its head.

Jake Tabor and a double from Finbar King ensured that Oxhey's second was a mere consolation.

Colney Heath went out though after a 2-1 loss to now Southern League Hadley, but there was plenty to be happy with from a Magpies point of view.

For one there was a goal, Heath have scored in just one of their six league games.

Kamel El-Maghur got it in the first half and they were only denied a penalty shoot-out thanks to a late winner from Juan Pablo Gonzalez Valasco, adding to Ed Davis's opener on 10 minutes.

But there was also a terrific performance from the young squad with the goal, a sweet strike low and under the body of the keeper following a Deondre Pascoe pass, the cherry on the cake.

Both players went close on other occasions too while George Sippetts, a threat all night, had an effort tipped round the far post.

Guerin Nimi and Yasin Boodhoo went close after the break but the late winner sends Hadley into the second round and a home tie with Stevenage.

London Colney’s tie with St Albans City was postponed due to Saints’ FA Cup replay with AFC Sudbury.

All three of the Spartan South Midlands League sides were in action on Saturday and while there were plenty of goals, they were no victories.

London Colney lost 5-1 at Dunstable Town, Gael Muyonge their scorer, while Harpenden saw a 3-1 half-time lead clawed back by Stotfold, the visitors to Rothamsted Park scoring the equaliser from the spot in stoppage time.

Jake Anthony got two and Jake Tabor one for Harps.

Colney Heath were beaten 3-0 on the road at Baldock Town.

They conceded an early goal to Laurence Ajong and the same player then struck the crossbar from a free-kick shortly after.

El-Maghur had a couple of chances, one blocked and another pushed away by the keeper and Colney thought they had scored when Guerin Nimi's shot tricked towards the line but was hacked clear close to the line.

Owen Robertson took control for the Reds in the second half though, his double putting the game beyond the Magpies.

Harpenden Town's new U17 EJA team were away to Hemel Hempstead in the Chris Manley Charity Shield, their first competitive match together since returning from a tour of Vancouver in July.

They needed extra time but goals from Roundwood Park's Will Ascough and Max Hill plus efforts from Evan Napier and Mason Barnes saw them through to the next round where they will go to Bury Town on October 16.

They are at Rothamsted Park on Sunday against Berkhamsted Youth U18.

The Harps ladies suffered a 3-1 loss at home to Langford in the Beds & Herts Premier Division.

They had the first chance in the match, Sophie Le Marchand and Katherine Hatton feeding Danielle Ransom whose cracking effort was tipped round the post by an equally good save from Sarah Ridley.

But the rest of the half belonged to Langford with goals from Rebecca Reeve, Leah Holmes and Chloe Scott.

Harpenden responded well though after the break and had a goal back early on, Le Marchard twisting and turning and winning a penalty which she duly converted herself.

But despite further efforts from the scorer and both Hannah Raymond and Belle Shannon, they couldn't find another goal.

Harvesters U18 girls kicked off the season with an emphatic 11-0 win over Berkhamsted Raiders.

Goals came from Amy Smith, Mia Pullan, Yasmin Howgego, Hollie Thornton (two), and hat tricks for both Katie Leigh and skipper Ida Sondergaard.