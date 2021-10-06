Devine intervention brings goals but no wins yet on Colney Heath return

Published: 12:09 PM October 6, 2021

George Devine has marked his return home to Colney Heath with three goals in two games. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

George Devine has made an instant impact on his return to Colney Heath but the Magpies are still searching for the winning formula after two narrow defeats.

The first of them came in the Southern League Division One Central with a 3-2 reverse at home to fellow strugglers Biggleswade.

He scored twice in the opening 19 minutes to cancel out Alex Marsh's opener, the first from the penalty spot after he himself had been fouled, and the second looping over the keeper after two Biggleswade defenders made a hash of their clearance.

George Devine re-signed for Colney Heath after a brief spell with Hemel Hempstead Town. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Devine moved to Hemel Hempstead Town over the summer but despite the National League South initially keeping him on, they soon dispensed with his services and after a brief spell on loan at Hendon, the prolific striker returned home.

The winning start eluded him and his team though as Marsh equalised with a penalty of their own before the break and then former Welwyn Garden City forward Dan Bond grabbed a winner midway through the second period with a volley that went in off the bar.

It could have been different had a Jack Woods effort just after half-time but despite Dan Green appearing to carry it over the line, a fact that was admitted after the game, the officials couldn't see it so it stayed 2-2.

Colney Heath's bad luck continued when Jay Lovell was sent off late on for a second booking.

Devine scored again after just six minutes of the Southern League Cup round one match with Waltham Abbey on Tuesday night and they almost scored again shortly after when a Jon Clements effort came back off the post.

However, they needed a Kamal McEwan equaliser 11 minutes from time to force penalties after a 2-2 draw and although Devine again scored in the shoot-out, Abbey went through 4-1.

They will hope for better luck when they entertain Basildon United on Saturday with their first ever FA Trophy game.

George Sippetts has now scored seven for Colney Heath U18s in this year's FA Youth Cup. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The Magpies' U18 side are showing their senior counterparts how it should be done with a 4-2 win away at Woodford Town taking them into the third qualifying round of the FA Youth Cup, and one match from the first round proper which will see the introduction of League One and League Two sides.

George Sippetts, who has featured this year with the first-team, hit a hat-trick to go with his four goals in the previous round against Braintree Town.

Jamie Lunnis got the other to set up a home tie with Brantham Athletic on Monday.

Jack McShane got both the goals for the reserves as they drew 2-2 away to Cuffley Seniors in the Herts Senior League Premier Division.

London Colney took their improved form to one defeat in five Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division games with a 2-1 win at home to Oxhey Jets.

Oaklands Wolves Ladies had a torrid time in the Women's FA Cup at Luton Town, losing 12-1.

The one bright spot though was a goal for Lauren Croucher, the club's normal goalkeeper but forced into playing outfield.

Harvesters U18 girls enjoyed a thumping 23-1 win against Bedwell Rangers with all 14 players scoring.

Eliza Telford and Hollie Thornton led the way for them with hat-tricks while there were doubles for Ren Brodie, Katie Leigh, Grace Gavin, Gracie Hickey-Carson and Rheilly Evans.

Brooke Austen, Ruby Evans, Sophia Francisco, Yasmin Howgego, Annie Nesbitt, Mia Pullan and Amy Smith got the others.