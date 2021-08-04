Harpenden Town frustrated in opening day draw as London Colney beaten late on

Published: 12:20 PM August 4, 2021

Ivan Machado got Harpenden Town's opening goal of the new SSML Premier Division season against Arlesey Town. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The opening day of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division season brought frustrations for both Harpenden Town and London Colney.

Harps were on course for victory when Ivan Machado scored from the penalty spot at home to Arlesey Town.

But another spot-kick, this one for the visitors after a foul on Herculano Carvalho and converted by Herson Alves, meant a 1-1 draw.

London Colney too were looking good at half-time in their game at Cotlandswick with Broadfields United, leading 1-0 thanks to a Ziad Baker goal.

However, a second-half hat-trick from Riccardo Clarke-Rowe and one for Adrian Dubovecky, the last two in the final 12 minutes, meant the visitors took the win.

Colney Heath and St Albans City were still in pre-season friendly action with their seasons not starting until August 14.

The Magpies lost 3-0 to Bracknell Town but Saints enjoyed a 2-0 success against Hendon in the Allinson derby, Ian beating son Lee thanks to goals from Romeo Akinola and Zane Banton.