Colney Heath claim first Southern League win with Hertford success

Published: 12:44 PM September 20, 2021

Colney Heath are off and running in the Southern League after what could be a season-defining victory over Hertford Town.

The Magpies had been unable to clinch three points in their opening six games in Division One Central, the highest level of the pyramid they have played at in their 100-years-plus history.

Jack Woods got Colney Heath's second against Hertford Town. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

They had gone into the game against Hertford Town at the Recreation Ground bottom of the table, with the opponents only slightly better off one spot above them, but goals from Osamu Allman and Jack Woods in the final 20 minutes gave them a 2-0 win and jumped them up to 18th.

Harpenden Town meanwhile fell to a second successive defeat in Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division, a shock 2-1 reverse away to Dunstable Town.

For the hosts this was also a first win that lifted them off the foot of the table.

They had gone ahead in the first half with a Tyler Fry and although Ryan Plowright equalised for Harps after the break, an instant reply from Garry Jones proved to be the winner.

London Colney continued their improved fortunes with a 0-0 draw at home to Leverstock Green, the side they had beaten on penalties in the FA Vase one week earlier.