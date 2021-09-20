News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Colney Heath claim first Southern League win with Hertford success

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:44 PM September 20, 2021   
Jon Clements of Colney Heath battles against Hertford Town's player-manager Ben Herd.

Jon Clements of Colney Heath battles against Hertford Town's player-manager Ben Herd. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Colney Heath are off and running in the Southern League after what could be a season-defining victory over Hertford Town.

The Magpies had been unable to clinch three points in their opening six games in Division One Central, the highest level of the pyramid they have played at in their 100-years-plus history.

Jack Woods got Colney Heath's second against Hertford Town.

Jack Woods got Colney Heath's second against Hertford Town. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

They had gone into the game against Hertford Town at the Recreation Ground bottom of the table, with the opponents only slightly better off one spot above them, but goals from Osamu Allman and Jack Woods in the final 20 minutes gave them a 2-0 win and jumped them up to 18th.

Harpenden Town meanwhile fell to a second successive defeat in Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division, a shock 2-1 reverse away to Dunstable Town.

For the hosts this was also a first win that lifted them off the foot of the table.

They had gone ahead in the first half with a Tyler Fry and although Ryan Plowright equalised for Harps after the break, an instant reply from Garry Jones proved to be the winner.

London Colney continued their improved fortunes with a 0-0 draw at home to Leverstock Green, the side they had beaten on penalties in the FA Vase one week earlier.

Most Read

  1. 1 Traffic chaos caused by Redbourn Road works
  2. 2 Revealed: Hertfordshire's most expensive villages
  3. 3 Farewell Paddington! Time for St Albans stalwart to say his goodbyes
  1. 4 Shortages crisis hits district
  2. 5 National Hospitality Day: 'Per Tutti means everyone is welcome'
  3. 6 Magic Johnson keeps St Albans City in the FA Cup at Concord Rangers
  4. 7 St Albans mum tells son's story in new book
  5. 8 Help reunite toy milk jug with new owner
  6. 9 St Albans Food and Drink Festival returns at last!
  7. 10 St Albans activist joins protest blocking M25
Football
Colney Heath News
London Colney News
Harpenden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Martin and Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park 2021 in St Albans.

Picture special: Pub in the Park returns to St Albans

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Heath Park Halt on the Nickey Line in 1958

Phantoms of the railway - the ghost lines of Welwyn and Harpenden

Stephen Roberts

Logo Icon
The launch of the T-Cup app at Samuel Ryder Academy.

St Albans school adopts new wellbeing app

Alicia Nelson

Logo Icon
The proposed site of Bowmans Cross garden village. Picture: Colney Heath Parish Council

Neighbouring councils reject Bowmans Cross development

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon