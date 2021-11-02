Dark day for Magpies, Harps and Blueboys summed up by red cards and defeats

Connor Sansom was dismissed after 15 minutes for Colney Heath at Kempston Rovers. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

It was an afternoon to forget for Colney Heath, Harpenden Town and London Colney as they all suffered demoralising defeats.

Colney Heath went down 6-1 away to Kempston Rovers in Southern League Division One Central, their plans thrown into disarray after just 15 minutes when goalkeeper Connor Sansom was sent off for a foul on Marley Hamilton in the box.

Defender Yasin Boodhoo pulled on the gloves but his first act was to fish the ball out of the net after Charlie Hayford converted the spot-kick.

The 10-man Magpies did level through Tejon Brown's first for the club and both Sam Doolan and Jack Woods, who had a goal ruled out prior to Sansom's dismissal, went close.

But once Kempston scored a second out of the blue through Hamilton, the Walnutboys pressed on.

Trey Charles made it three just before the break and then added a second on 65 minutes before completing his hat-trick after Hayford had made it five.

Colney Heath Reserves did have something to celebrate though as they beat Welwyn Garden City U23s 4-1 in the Herts Senior County League. Josh Cross got three and Dan Brockwell the other.

Harpenden Town fell to a 3-1 loss away to Risborough Rangers in a battle of two of the promotion-chasing teams in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Unbeaten Rangers were good value for the win and are now up to second in the table on 33 points, seven points and two positions above Harps.

The hosts had got off to the perfect start and were 2-0 ahead after 20 minutes thanks to goals from Liam Enver-Marum and Marcus Wyllie, the second a fine left-foot volley.

Harpenden's chances were dealt a further blow just before half-time when Harvey Scott was sent-off although a positive start to the second period saw them pull a goal back, Mulik Rickman producing a brilliant solo effort, weaving around a defender before bending his shot into the far right corner from the edge of the box.

But a second for Enver-Marum killed their momentum and a second red card for the visitors, this one shown to Dan Palmer, summed up a frustrating afternoon.

London Colney meanwhile were brought back to earth after their win over MK Irish with a 6-0 mauling away to Harefield United.

Oaklands Wolves Ladies beat Hitchin Belles 3-0 in the league with all three goals coming in the second half.

Chloe Underwood got two and Sophie Le Marchand one while there was a player of the match award for Charlotte Glenister and a clean sheet for Lauren Croucher.