Colney Heath back on the winning trail after more late heartbreak

Colney Heath got an all-important win - days after yet another sickening end to a game.

The Magpies won away in the second round of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division Cup, beating Leverstock Green 1-0 courtesy of a Kamel El-Maghur goal.

It came though after they had lost 2-1 at home to Dunstable Town in the league, a result secured by the visitors to the Recreation Ground with just two minutes remaining .

They had gone behind to a 14th minute goal from Joe Sellers-West but had chances to equalise before the break from new signing David Smith, his shot was saved, and Harry Shepherd, who fizzed one just past the post.

Dunstable had a huge let-off early in the second period, Deondre Pascoe getting on the end of Smith cross but thumping his effort off the post.

The Magpies would not be denied though and equalised on 59 minutes, a corner from Bradley Dixon-Smith placed perfectly onto the head of Eli Nichols who powered the ball into the back of the net.

Jack Mongey then had a header cleared off the line before their hearts were broken by Kelvin Osei-Addo, picking up a loose ball outside the box and striking a low shot into the bottom left hand corner of Connor Sansom's goal.

The win on the road to Hemel was much better, and well deserved too.

Jack McShane had three chances, one saved by Austin Byfield and the others just outside of the goal frame.

What proved to be the only goal of the game arrived though after just 13 minutes.

A long kick upfield by Sansom found El-Maghur who, after controlling the ball, went past two defenders and the keeper before rolling it into the net.

The home side struck the post in the first half and had pressure after the interval without forcing their way through a resolute Heath defence.

Hadley Gleeson had chances to kill the game with two excellent low shots but both were stopped by Byfield.

And it was Sansom at the other end who had the final say, tipping a shot from former Heath favourite Chris Blunden round a post.

The Magpies now play Potton United in the next round after their penalty shoot-out win over Harpenden Town.

Colney Heath Res inflicted a first Herts Senior County League Premier Division defeat on Bush Hill Rangers this season, with two goals from Jack McShane and one for Hadley Gleeson giving them a 3-2 win.

The Magpies U18s meanwhile beat Harpenden Town 5-1 in the Southern Counties Floodlit Youth League Corinthian Division.

Harley Fonti got two, as did Jamie Lunnis, with Evan Napier getting the other.

Keane Fullwood got Harpenden's sole reply.

Harp's new U16 EJA side took on high-flying Brentwood in the Midweek Cup and claimed a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win after drawing 2-2 in normal time.

Liam Reed's two penalty saves proved key in that game and they followed it up with a creditable 3-3 draw at home to Hemel Hempstead.

Fynn Sweeting got all three for Harpenden to leave them second in the table.

The U17 EJA were also playing Hemel but away at Vauxhall Road and suffered a 6-3 loss.

They missed a gilt-edged chance to go 4-3 up with 15 minutes left and a tired squad shipped three late goals, two from the penalty spot.

Fullwood scored twice for them and there was one for Luke Hobson.

Manager Jesse Waller-Lassen said: "The first 35 minutes is probably the best overall performance I’ve seen from them in regards to shape, balance and mental strength.

"The reaction from last week was incredible. Everyone worked extremely hard and no one performed below a seven."

Having drawn 1-1 last time out against Division One champions Wormley with a goal from Amy Smith, Harvesters U18 girls picked up a huge 5-1 win at St Albans City.

Gracie Hickey-Carson and Mia Pullan put them 2-1 in front at half-time and further goals from Grace Gavin, Ruby Evans and Brooke Austen sealed the big win.