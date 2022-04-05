Delight among the disappointment of relegation for Colney Heath

Colney Heath's stay in the Southern League has officially ended after their relegation from Division One Central was confirmed.

But while there is the obvious disappointment and regret at the club, there is also huge delight.

The Magpies' U18 side have been performing superbly in the the Southern Counties Floodlit Youth League this season and prior to the first-team's drop, they secured the win required to lift the Olympian Division title.

It came in their trip to Cockfosters where goals from Max Foley, Hadley Gleeson and George Sippetts, the first of them inside 30 seconds and the second just over a minute later, gave them a 3-1 win.

They did it with two games remaining, the first of them away to Takeley tomorrow (Wednesday) and the second at FC Baresi on Monday.

They also now have a four-way play-off to see which of the divisional winners will be crowned overall champions.

The first-team's fate was sealed despite a 0-0 draw at home to Thame United, Kempston Rovers' 3-1 home win over Kidlington lifting them too far away from Ant Burns's men.

There would have been much to please the boss even if his thoughts will start to stray to another season at step five, more than likely back in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Both sides created chances in the first half with Depndre Pascoe, Harry Shepherd, Max Jessop and Peter Mokwenye all going close for the Heath, the latter putting an effort into the side netting from a tight angle.

Tiernan Parker denied Ryan Blake in the first couple of minutes of the first half but was relieved to see his post stop Thame taking the lead in the second period, Blake missing with a penalty kick.

His opposite number produced a superb stop to tip Aaron Hudson's low strike round the post and although Thame finished strongly, the Mags dug in to claim a deserved point.

The reserves meanwhile drew 3-3 with Harefield United Res in the Herts Senior County League, Jack McShane getting the first two before U18 Max Foley came off the bench to equalise on his debut for the second-string.

In the SSML Premier Division there was a superb 2-0 win for Harpenden Town that kept them in sixth and on the shirt tails of the side's above them.

Jake Anthony scored again and there was one for Jason Setchell.

London Colney dropped into a potential relegation spot after a 3-1 loss at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos, Kambo Smith getting the only goal.