Not over yet as Colney Heath win keeps dream alive

Lanrewaju Balogun scored his first goals for Colney Heath in the 3-1 win over Kempston Rovers. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Colney Heath showed they will take their relegation battle all the way to the end of the season after a victory over fellow strugglers Kempston Rovers.

The Magpies won 3-1 at the Recreation Ground to close the gap between themselves and potential Southern League Division One Central safety to just eight points.

Alexander Solomon put them ahead on Saturday after four minutes and it was 2-0 just seven minutes later as Lanrewaju Balogun scored his first for the club.

Kempston, who are now 10 points and two places higher up the table than Heath, pulled one back five minutes into the second half, Emmanuel Dahie scoring, but Balogun's second with six minutes to go secured a fifth win of the campaign for Ant Burns's men.

Harpenden Town meanwhile enjoyed a fine 1-1 draw with pre-season title favourites Leighton Town in Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Josh Setchell had put them in front before half-time but Luke Pyman equalised after the break to leave Leighton third and Harps fifth with nine games to go.

London Colney travelled to Risborough Rangers on Tuesday and the 5-1 win for the hosts put them top of the table once again.

In the Beds & Herts Women's Football League Premier Division, Oaklands Wolves Ladies turned in an excellent performance to beat derby rivals Colney Heath 3-2.

Chloe Underwood, Kayla Johnson and Sophie Le Marchard got the Wolves' goals while Holly Rossington was the player of the match.

Harvesters U18 girls picked up a fine 4-0 win at home to Sarratt to stay top of the Herts Girls Partnership League Division Two.

Mia Pullan fed Amy Smith to score the only goal of the first-half while Rheilly Evans delivered two corners after the break for Katie Smith and Ida Sondergaard to score from, the latter with a crisp volley.

Evans then completed the win herself with the fourth.

The U16 girls made the relatively long journey to Royston and returned with a first clean sheet in 18 months and a 2-0 win.

Meeka Nighingale scored both goals but the presence of Izzy Habbick and Sai Fisher in the centre of defence, helped by stand-in keepers Ellen Turner and Jess Cowen and dynamic midfielder Faith Hyman, gave them the big zero.