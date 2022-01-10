Colney Heath still plotting great escape with Devine intervention

George Devine of Colney Heath scored his third league goal of the season in the win at Didcot Town. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Colney Heath hauled themselves off the bottom of the Southern League Division One Central table with what might yet be a huge victory at Didcot Town.

The 1-0 success at Loop Meadow was only their third of the campaign and their first away from the Recreation Ground but takes them one point above Wantage Town who lost by the same score at Thame United.

George Devine got the all-important goal five minutes from time, his first since returning from injury.

That knock was enough to keep him out of the starting line-up but he joined the action in the second period and got on the end of a late corner, forcing it home to clinch a deserved success.

They aren't out of the woods just yet with two teams going down at the end of the season. Kempston Rovers' win at Hertford Town means they are eight points off a potential relegation play-off match, while safety itself is a further point away.

However, the belief in this rapidly changing squad is growing and they will look forward with renewed confidence to a home game against fellow strugglers Barton Rovers on Saturday.

London Colney could do with some confidence at the minute as they look to bounce back from a 4-1 defeat at bottom of the table Baldock Town in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Manager Jack Metcalfe said a reaction is needed after a loss that saw them miles off the pace from minute one.

Ashley Hay and Jude White shared the four Baldock goals between them while the Blueboys' consolation came from Jimmy Hartley.

Harpenden Town's home game with Harefield United was one of many to fall victim to a waterlogged pitch.

Sandridge Rovers were another to be postponed and they announced later on Saturday that their next game will be under a new manager, Neil Doctor opting to step down after five and a half years.

A statement on Twitter from the club said he felt a "fresh face and a change of direction is needed".

The club added they will look to appoint a new manager "over the next few days".