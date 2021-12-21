Colney Heath put to the sword by strong Thame forwards

Colney Heath couldn't build on their win over St Neots Town as Thame United's much-heralded strike force handed them a defeat.

Guerin Nimi's first goal for the Magpies had left them at 1-1 before two goals in the final six minutes of the first half put the hosts in command.

Elias Nichols added a consolation late on as Colney Heath went down 5-2.

Harvesters girls have enjoyed plenty of football in the run up to the Christmas break.

The U16s fell to a 7-2 defeat on a very muddy Harefield United pitch, their goals coming from Meeka Nightingale and Maisie Filler, but one week before that they had enjoyed a super morning in the sunshine, beating Bedwell Rangers 4-1.

Two long-range strikes from Charlotte Nelson put them 2-0 ahead at half-time before Nightingale added another two after the break.

Ellen Turner gave a tenacious performance in midfield and the defence was very well marshalled by Issy Habbick.

The U18s were also playing Bedwell Rangers, although this time away, and they returned home with an 8-0 win in the bank.

Amy Smith, Eliza Telford, Gracie Hickey-Carson and Mia Pullan all got singles while there were two each for Hollie Thornton and Renee Brodie.