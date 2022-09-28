Cup woes for Colney Heath and Harpenden Town ladies

Yasin Boodhoo scored Colney Heath's in their FA Vase game at May & Baker Eastwood Community. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Cups proved a bridge too far for two Colney Heath teams and one from Harpenden Town.

The Magpies' first team exited the FA Vase after a penalty shoot-out loss away to May & Baker Eastwood Community in the second round qualifying following a 1-1 draw.

The Essex hosts had put Stotfold out in a shootout one round earlier and got their noses in front in the first half at Aveley's Parkside ground.

It was against the run of play at the time as Colney had efforts from George Sippetts, Harry Shepherd and Kamel El-Maghur either saved, slightly off target or cleared off the line.

Shaun Omoghai got it for M&B, a great turn inside the box and instant shot beating Connor Sansom.

Heath thought they had equalised three minutes into the second half but Yasin Boodhoo's goal was ruled out for offside.

The defender then had two headers saved by Riddell after free kicks from Jack Mongey and Shepherd free-kicks but the former Welwyn Garden City man would not be denied and after Bradley Dixon-Smith had swung over a corner, he nodded home at the back post.

Both sides had chances to win it in the remainder of normal time, the Magpies coming closest through Tejon Brown whose effort left Riddell rooted to the spot but flew just over the top.

It meant penalties and there would be no heroics for the away side as they failed to score twice, May & Baker winning 4-2.

Heath's U18s also exited the FA Youth Cup at the second round qualifying stage with a 1-0 defeat at New Salamis.

Harpenden Town's women meanwhile lost 5-2 to Watford Res in the Herts Women's Senior Cup.

The visiting Hornets play one step higher than the Beds & Herts League side and it showed in the early going.

It was 3-0 after just six minutes and a fourth came shortly after too but once Harpenden had got over the initial shock and got to grips with the game, there was very little difference in the two squads.

Cally Salter had a low drive saved as Harps pushed forward but she then set up Jael Muzzi who had better fortune, firing beyond Watford's Ginn to make it 4-1.

Lauren Croucher-Wakefield had made a superb save just before half-time, tipping a shot over the top, but she had no chance in the second half when Naomi Jackson made it five for Watford.





But the final word was with Harpenden who were rewarded with a second, Sophie Le Marchand brought down inside the box and the n stepping up to score from the resulting penalty.

Harpenden's U17 side, managed by Jesse Waller-Lassen, made their home debut in the Eastern Junior Alliance against Berkhamsted.

But they put in a poor and out of character performance, going down 3-1 in what was their first competitive loss since February.

Man of the match James Whitney scored from a George Rice corner for the young Harps on his home debut.

A new-look Oaklands Wolves U18 girls side meanwhile started their campaign away to Hitchin Belles Purples.

Eleven of the 13-strong squad were making their debuts but they hit the ground running in Division Three of the Herts Girls Partnership League with a 10-1 win.

Saira Fisher and Meeka Nightingale both helped themselves to hat-tricks while Charlotte Nelson got two.

The goal of the game went to Alecia Wren with Ruby Maddocks getting the other.