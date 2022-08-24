Huge pride in FA Cup defeat for Harpenden Town boss

Manager Micky Nathan was very proud of his Harpenden side at Maldon & Tiptree. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Harpenden Town manager Micky Nathan had nothing but pride for his players as they exited the FA Cup in Essex.

Harps were beaten 2-0 at Maldon & Tiptree, the hosts, who play one level higher than them in Isthmian League Division One North, scoring both in the first half.

But Town were very much in the contest and on another day could have taken something from the contest.

"I’m really proud of them," said Nathan. "Whenever you play a team from a higher level, you have to have a game plan and credit to them, they stuck to it and they never stopped. They went to the bitter end.

"They were a credit to themselves and Harpenden Town.

"We always knew it was going to be tough but we came in the full belief we could win the game.

"We conceded two really poor goals but we also created some really good opportunities and their keeper has pulled off four or five great saves.

"That’s the FA Cup though and we’ll take it on the chin."

London Colney went down to a third straight Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division but for the second week running it was only by the odd goal.

Biggleswade United picked up the 2-1 win at Cotlandswick, the winner coming five minutes from time after the Blueboys had equalised on 75 minutes.

Colney Heath moved into the next round of the SSML Premier Division Cup with a 1-0 home victory over visitors Risborough Rangers.

George Sippetts got the only goal of the match on the hour, his third of the season.

Hadley Gleeson had the first chance for the hosts but his low shot was blocked while Rangers' first effort was flashed across goal and wide by Bailey Osbourne.

Both sides continued to eke out openings, Eli Nicholas going closest for the Magpies with a header that was saved by Adi Connolly.

Curtis Brown crashed a shot into the side netting early in the second half for Risborough but Colney should have taken the lead when Nicholas went through.

He hesitated though and Connolly made the block.

It was only a temporary reprieve though as Sippetts got onto an Ollie Regan pass and fired low across the keeper and into the far corner.

Tejon Brown sliced another chance wide and a Guerin Nimi shot needed tipped around the post by Connolly as Heath finished strongly.