Early rounds of Herts Senior Challenge Cup drawn

Cheshunt are the current holders of the Herts Senior Challenge Cup. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

The draw for the early rounds of the Herts Senior Challenge Cup have thrown up the usual intriguing derbies.

National League South St Albans City will face near neighbours and Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side London Colney at home, while there is a similar gulf as Hoddesdon Town host Hemel Hempstead Town.

There are three games between teams at step three of the non-league pyramid and step four.

Southern League Division Once Central Ware host Premier Division Royston Town while divisional rivals of both, Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin Town, face off with that game at Top Field.

The other match has Berkhamsted at home to Kings Langley.

There is a two division gap for Potters Bar Town's trip to Baldock Town and Bishop's Stortford against Leverstock Green.

Four teams have a bye to the second round - Boreham Wood, current holders Cheshunt, Stevenage and Watford U21.

Dates for each round have yet to be fixed.

Herts FA Senior Challenge Cup 2022-2023

First round

1.Ware v Royston Town

2.Hoddesdon Town v Hemel Hempstead Town

3.London Lions v Tring Athletic

4.Hertford Town v Sawbridgeworth Town

5.Oxhey Jets v Harpenden Town

6.Colney Heath v Hadley

7.St Margaretsbury v Enfield

8.Berkhamsted v Kings Langley

9.St Albans City v London Colney

10.Baldock Town v Potters Bar Town

11.Bishop's Stortford v Leverstock Green

12.Hitchin Town v Welwyn Garden City

Teams with a bye: Boreham Wood, Cheshunt, Stevenage, Watford U21

Second round

13.Hertford Town or Sawbridgeworth Town v Watford U21

14.Hoddesdon Town or Hemel Hempstead Town v Bishop's Stortford or Leverstock Green

15.Colney Heath or Hadley v Stevenage

16.St Albans City or London Colney v Cheshunt

17.Hitchin Town or Welwyn Garden City v Baldock Town or Potters Bar Town

18.London Lions or Tring Athletic v Boreham Wood

19.Ware or Royston Town v St Margaretsbury or Enfield

20.Oxhey Jets or Harpenden Town v Berkhamsted or Kings Langley