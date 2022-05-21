News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Another schools title for Fleetville's super girls footballers

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:26 PM May 21, 2022
Fleetville's successful girls' football team.

Fleetville's successful girls' football team. - Credit: FLEETVILLE SCHOOL

Fleetville Primary School's award-winning girls are at it again with a fifth successive success in the St Albans Schools football cup.

The school's first win in the sequence came in 2016 with the last two competitions being cancelled due to COVID-19.

The 2022 finals evening was held at Colney Heath School and after battling through a semi-final with St Alban & St Stephen, a Lucy Carter goal handed them a 1-0 success over Wheatfields and the trophy.

It continues a fine season for the school who have already claimed the league crown.

Sports co-ordinator Charlie Lumsdon said: "I genuinely find it hard to think of a time a group of girls have deserved it more in my time at the school. They show great skill, great values, teamwork, togetherness and are an absolute pleasure to coach.

"Girls' sport at Fleetville is something I am personally so proud of. Our 'This Girl Can' initiative promotes female participation and creates active goals for our female pupils, and their self-belief, determination, teamwork, respect and passion for sport is so brilliant to see."

Fleetville: Hanna Chases, Annabel Latham, Lucy Carter, Eliza Maton, Liana Sprunt, Senice Ovide-Phillips, Evelyn Adamson, Amber Fells, Sophia Neil, Phedra Aivalakis.

