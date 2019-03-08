Fine runs and personal bests for St Albans Striders at Standalone 10K

St Albans Striders' Nicky Laitner and Ruth Kent after the Standalone 10K in Letchworth. Picture: HOWARD BULL Archant

St Albans Striders latest target race saw them produce some fine results.

A good number from the club headed to the Standalone 10K in Letchworth which was also doubling as the Herts County Championship.

Jonathan Scott was the first Strider to finish, just outside the top 10 in an impressive 35 minutes eight seconds while there was also a PB of 37:05 for Richard Evans.

And with Gareth Parker, Doug Hobson and Jim King all dipping below 38 minutes as well, St Albans placed third in the men's team competition.

Lucy Jones was the club's first female with a new PB of 39:38. She was followed by Jenny Maddocks (41:16), Wendy Walsh (41:56) and Claire Kremer (43:18) with those times showing the men how it should be done and claiming the women's team prize.

And the PBs continued as Nicky Laitner, Ruth Kent and Roger Sant clocked 44:45, 45:18 and 47:06 respectively.

Entries for the 2020 edition of the Fred Hughes 10 mile race are now open with information at https://www.stalbansstriders.com/racing/fred-hughes-10