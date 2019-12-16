Advanced search

Wins and PBs as St Albans Striders step into Christmas

PUBLISHED: 07:54 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:54 16 December 2019

Stephen Hosty of St Albans Striders completes the Festive 5 in Welwyn Garden City dressed as Santa. Picture: TONY BARR

Stephen Hosty of St Albans Striders completes the Festive 5 in Welwyn Garden City dressed as Santa. Picture: TONY BARR

Archant

The march towards Christmas continued at pace for St Albans Striders as a huge squad travelled east to Welwyn Garden City for the Festive Five Mile race.

In total 78 from the club took part in the event that was in aid of Isabel Hospice.

Jonathan Scott was in excellent form as he raced to second overall, just seven seconds of the top spot on the podium and 45 seconds clear of team-mate Steve Buckle in third.

Scott took the win though in the V40 category.

Five other Striders beat the 30-minute mark including Stephen Hosty, who was dressed as Santa, and Stu Middleton who snatched a new PB of 31 minutes dead.

In the ladies' race, Anna Ward was first overall in 31 minutes 36 seconds, Jenny Maginley and Claire Kremer completing the top three lockout for Striders in the over 35 group.

Deborah Steer and Laura Astley were first and second in the over 55s while Wendy Walsh, Zoe Lowe, Megan Steer, Keira Stern, Errol Maginley and Richard Davis also made it onto age group podiums.

Most Read

Election aftermath: did St Albans MP Anne Main lose touch with her constituents?

St Albans MP Anne Main raised the issue of the Loan Charge during a Finance Bill debate in the Commons.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Liberal Democrats victorious in St Albans to unseat Conservatives in the 2019 General Election

Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrat candidate for St Albans. Picture: Anne Suslak

St Albans pupils prepare for their dream jobs at aspirations day

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Govia Thameslink now ‘most punctual’ - but one in four trains still late

Govia Thameslink are one of the country's most reliable train operators, according to new figures. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Election aftermath: did St Albans MP Anne Main lose touch with her constituents?

St Albans MP Anne Main raised the issue of the Loan Charge during a Finance Bill debate in the Commons.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Liberal Democrats victorious in St Albans to unseat Conservatives in the 2019 General Election

Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrat candidate for St Albans. Picture: Anne Suslak

St Albans pupils prepare for their dream jobs at aspirations day

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Govia Thameslink now ‘most punctual’ - but one in four trains still late

Govia Thameslink are one of the country's most reliable train operators, according to new figures. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Wins and PBs as St Albans Striders step into Christmas

Stephen Hosty of St Albans Striders completes the Festive 5 in Welwyn Garden City dressed as Santa. Picture: TONY BARR

St Albans pupils prepare for their dream jobs at aspirations day

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Govia Thameslink now ‘most punctual’ - but one in four trains still late

Govia Thameslink are one of the country's most reliable train operators, according to new figures. Picture: Archant

Massive come from behind victory puts Saracens in pole position in title race

Marlie Packer scores her third try in Saracens' hard-fought Tyrrells Premier 15s win at Harlequins. Picture: MAREK DORCIK IMAGES

Transforming Grove House in St Albans – ways to donate this Christmas

The Brick by Brick campaign aims to raise money for Grove House Hospice in St Albans. Picture: Rennie Grove
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists