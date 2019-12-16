Wins and PBs as St Albans Striders step into Christmas

Stephen Hosty of St Albans Striders completes the Festive 5 in Welwyn Garden City dressed as Santa. Picture: TONY BARR Archant

The march towards Christmas continued at pace for St Albans Striders as a huge squad travelled east to Welwyn Garden City for the Festive Five Mile race.

In total 78 from the club took part in the event that was in aid of Isabel Hospice.

Jonathan Scott was in excellent form as he raced to second overall, just seven seconds of the top spot on the podium and 45 seconds clear of team-mate Steve Buckle in third.

Scott took the win though in the V40 category.

Five other Striders beat the 30-minute mark including Stephen Hosty, who was dressed as Santa, and Stu Middleton who snatched a new PB of 31 minutes dead.

In the ladies' race, Anna Ward was first overall in 31 minutes 36 seconds, Jenny Maginley and Claire Kremer completing the top three lockout for Striders in the over 35 group.

Deborah Steer and Laura Astley were first and second in the over 55s while Wendy Walsh, Zoe Lowe, Megan Steer, Keira Stern, Errol Maginley and Richard Davis also made it onto age group podiums.