Festival of sport heading back to Verulamium Park in St Albans for a fifth year

St Albans' festival of sport reaches its fifth anniversary on Sunday with organisers expecting another large turnout.

Based at Westminster Lodge and around Verulamium Park, the day offers the option of triathlons, duathlons and aquathlons, as well as running races and events fro children.

Event director Gifty Enright said: "It will once again provide a day long feast of sport and fun for the city with events for every member of the family as well as a sports village and entertainments for spectators and supporters.

Janet Smith, mayor of St Albans, was in full agreement.

She said: "In previous years there has been a wonderful turn out of people taking part in the many sporting events on offer. Once again there will also be a range of events for children also so we expect it to be a great day for the whole family."

For more information and to enter go to www.herculesevents.com