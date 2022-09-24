Match reaction

Ian Allinson was a happy man after claiming three points on the back of a horrible week but there was still concern over the lack of "a killer instinct" from St Albans City.

The Saints boss had been rocked by their exit from the FA Cup in midweek to step four AFC Sudbury so there was natural delight at the 2-1 win away to 10-man Farnborough in National League South.

He was especially thrilled with the performance prior to half-time but the fact the win was secured courtesy of a penalty and own goal left the manager with a wistful feeling.

Allinson said: "I’m pleased with the win but I thought we did better against the 11 men.

"We just wanted too many touches on the ball again and we again got dragged into a brawl in the second half which suited them.

"We’ve been fortunate in the end we got the own goal to give us a win.

"The worst thing for me was the half-time whistle.

"We wanted to start the second half sharp but we didn’t and that’s disappointing.

"But we have a young side and we haven’t got a massive amount of leaders in there.

"We have boys who want to learn football and they are fantastic footballers and fantastic lads.

"But we have to get a killer instinct about us. The one fact you won’t find me hiding behind is that we are lacking in the final third.

"We got in some fabulous areas. We were outstanding as a team in the first half, the whole squad came together, and looked really good on the eye.

"But we didn’t look like we had goals in us.

"I’ll take everything at the moment though because of the week we’ve had."

There were eyebrows raised when Shaun Jeffers was dropped to the bench in favour of youngster George Morrall.

That meant Joe Neal led the line and was given the honours of taking the penalty which opened his City account.

"I’m pleased for Joe," said Allinson. "It’s a penalty but his performance was outstanding and he led the line really well.

"It was a massive decision to give Shaun a rest and he looked sharp and bright when he came on.

"That’s what we were looking for.

"George did OK for his first start but it is going to take us some time to get him up to speed.

"They are all positives."