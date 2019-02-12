Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fabulous trip to Berkhamsted for large contingent of St Albans Striders

PUBLISHED: 11:16 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 06 March 2019

St Albans Striders' Paul Adams (870) at the start of the Berkhamsted Half Marathon. Picture: RICHARD UNDERWOOD

St Albans Striders' Paul Adams (870) at the start of the Berkhamsted Half Marathon. Picture: RICHARD UNDERWOOD

Archant

The large contingent of St Albans Striders who went to the Berkhamsted Half Marathon produced some of their very best runs.

St Albans Striders' Ellen Mayes at the Berko Half. Picture: RICHARD UNDERWOODSt Albans Striders' Ellen Mayes at the Berko Half. Picture: RICHARD UNDERWOOD

In total 64 took part in the annual race with a number of them in top form on the notoriously hilly course.

Paul Adams was the first Strider to finish, coming fourth overall while Jonathan Scott was eighth.

Stephen Hosty, Justin Phillipps and Gaetano Basiaco all came inside the top 20 as the men won the team event.

That feat was matched by the women thanks to Ellen Mayes, the first female Strider to finish in 11th, Karen Sheard, Nicky Laitner and Ruthie Martin.

St Albans Striders' Seb Rowe after the Tokyo Marathon.St Albans Striders' Seb Rowe after the Tokyo Marathon.

Elsewhere Seb Rowe, Richard Olney, and Stephen Elkan completed the Tokyo marathon while Jack Brooks was in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Simon Fraser finished in the top 80 at the Cambridge Half.

Most Read

189 pupils in St Albans left without any choice of secondary school

Seren Madoc did not get a place at any of her chosen secondary schools. Picture: Josie Madoc

St Albans woman searching for other witnesses after ‘vivid blue’ UFO sighting

Night sky with stars shot.

Harpenden man records footage of taxi driver telling him wheelchairs incur surcharge

Mike Joiner

New garden waste service launched in St Albans

St Albans district council is implementing a new garden waste scheme. Picture: St Albans district council

St Albans city centre redevelopment plans being drawn up by contractors following community review

How the CCOS site might look when the redevelopment is finished. Picture: St Albans district council

Most Read

189 pupils in St Albans left without any choice of secondary school

Seren Madoc did not get a place at any of her chosen secondary schools. Picture: Josie Madoc

St Albans woman searching for other witnesses after ‘vivid blue’ UFO sighting

Night sky with stars shot.

Harpenden man records footage of taxi driver telling him wheelchairs incur surcharge

Mike Joiner

New garden waste service launched in St Albans

St Albans district council is implementing a new garden waste scheme. Picture: St Albans district council

St Albans city centre redevelopment plans being drawn up by contractors following community review

How the CCOS site might look when the redevelopment is finished. Picture: St Albans district council

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Oaklands Wolves starting to make real noise in WBBL as blackout mode stuns Eagles

A record crowd roared Oaklands Wolves to victory over Newcastle Eagles in the WBBL in a special 'blackout' game. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO

Apprentices urge others to try Herts County Council’s adult care scheme

Day service support workers Audrey Orman, Hannah Rowbottom and Josie Taylor have talked about the benefits of apprecenticeships in the adult social care sector. Picture: Herts County Council

Fabulous trip to Berkhamsted for large contingent of St Albans Striders

St Albans Striders' Paul Adams (870) at the start of the Berkhamsted Half Marathon. Picture: RICHARD UNDERWOOD

Queen and Abba movies to be screened at St Albans outdoor cinema

Luna Cinema at Highfield Park in St Albans. Picture: Luna Cinema.

Boxer gets his gloves on to help fight cancer.

Jon Arnold, who will be boxing at the fundraiser for The Oli Mills Foundation.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists