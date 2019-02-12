Fabulous trip to Berkhamsted for large contingent of St Albans Striders

St Albans Striders' Paul Adams (870) at the start of the Berkhamsted Half Marathon.

The large contingent of St Albans Striders who went to the Berkhamsted Half Marathon produced some of their very best runs.

St Albans Striders' Ellen Mayes at the Berko Half.

In total 64 took part in the annual race with a number of them in top form on the notoriously hilly course.

Paul Adams was the first Strider to finish, coming fourth overall while Jonathan Scott was eighth.

Stephen Hosty, Justin Phillipps and Gaetano Basiaco all came inside the top 20 as the men won the team event.

That feat was matched by the women thanks to Ellen Mayes, the first female Strider to finish in 11th, Karen Sheard, Nicky Laitner and Ruthie Martin.

St Albans Striders' Seb Rowe after the Tokyo Marathon.

Elsewhere Seb Rowe, Richard Olney, and Stephen Elkan completed the Tokyo marathon while Jack Brooks was in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Simon Fraser finished in the top 80 at the Cambridge Half.