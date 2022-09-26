FA Vase: Baldock Town and Harpenden Town get home draws in first round proper

Charlie Joy scored twice for Baldock Town in their FA Vase win at Long Melford. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

The reward for victories for both Baldock Town and Harpenden Town is a home draw in the first round proper of the FA Vase.

The Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division duo enjoyed success on Saturday in the second round qualifying, the Reds seeing off Long Melford 3-1 on the road while Harps beat Northampton ON Chenecks 1-0 at Rothamsted Park.

The draw for the first round proper will see Micky Nathan's side back at home where they will face divisional rivals St Panteleimon, who saw off Letchworth Eagles in the last round.

Dave McAdam's Baldock meanwhile will be back at New Lamb Meadow when they take on Benfleet of the Eastern Counties First Division South, one level below the Reds.

They secured passage with another 3-1 win, this one over Newbury Forest.

Colney Heath's conquerors, May & Baker Eastwood Community, who won 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at their Aveley home, Yasin Boodhoo scoring for the Magpies, will host Enfield.

Matches are set for Saturday, October 22 with the winners receiving £825 and the losers getting £250

FA Vase first round proper draw (in full)

1 Whitley Bay v Billingham Synthonia

2 Newcastle Benfield v Newton Aycliffe

3 Seaham Red Star v Eccleshill United

4 Bury AFC v Bishop Auckland

5 Squires Gate v Cammell Laird 1907

6 Barnoldswick Town v Selby Town

7 Billingham Town v FC Isle of Man

8 Barton Town v Cheadle Town

9 West Didsbury & Chorlton v Golcar United

10 Kendal Town v Longridge Town

11 Brandon United v Thackley

12 Brigg Town v Harrogate Railway Athletic

13 Newcastle University v Hallam

14 Frickley Athletic v Emley

15 Holcar Old Boys v Whickham

16 FC St Helens v Penistone Church

17 AFC Darwen v Litherland Remyca

18 Campion v Bacup Borough

19 Horden Community Welfare v Armthorpe Welfare

20 Thornaby v Pilkington

21 Winterton Rangers v Prestwich Heys

22 Pershore Town v Atherstone Town

23 Stourport Swifts v Shifnal Town

24 Newark & Sherwood United v Ashby Ivanhoe

25 Coventry United v Romulus

26 Westfields v Ollerton Town

27 Hinckley AFC v Cogenhoe United

28 Worcester City v Wellingborough Town

29 Sandbach United v Kimberley Miners Welfare

30 Cheltenham Saracens v Belper United

31 Brocton v Wolverhampton Casuals

32 Racing Club Warwick v Dunkirk

33 Newent Town v Eccleshall

34 Stone Old Alleynians v Shirebrook Town

35 Blackstones v Bourne Town

36 Birstall United v AFC Wulfrunians

37 Hartpury University v Tuffley Rovers

38 Sherwood Colliery v Pinchbeck United

39 Tividale v Radford

40 Lye Town v Northampton Sileby Rangers

41 Stapenhill v Walsall Wood

42 Quorn v Highgate United

43 Buckhurst Hill v Basildon Town

44 Tring Athletic v Aylesbury Vale Dynamos

45 Downham Town v Stansted

46 HARPENDEN TOWN v St Panteleimon

47 May & Baker Eastbrook Community v Enfield

48 Norwich United v Barkingside

49 Biggleswade United v Redbridge

50 BALDOCK TOWN v Benfleet

51 Godmanchester Rovers v Little Oakley

52 Shefford Town & Campton v Leighton Town

53 Newmarket Town v Romford

54 Woodford Town v Sawbridgeworth Town

55 Oxhey Jets v Wisbech Town

56 Dunstable Town v Norwich CBS

57 Burnham Ramblers v Ely City

58 Whittlesey Athletic v Diss Town

59 Wormley Rovers v Sheringham

60 Erith Town v Crawley Down Gatwick

61 Eastbourne Town v Brook House

62 Crowborough Athletic v Eversley & California

63 Rising Ballers Kensington v Harefield United

64 Lydd Town v Holyport

65 Peacehaven & Telscombe v Horley Town

66 Fleet Town v Colliers Wood United

67 Chessington & Hook United v Berks County

68 Larkfield & New Hythe or Meridian VP v Edgware & Kingsbury

69 Rusthall v Montpelier Villa

70 Jersey Bulls v Bearsted

71 Bedfont v Redhill

72 Kennington v Blackfield & Langley

73 Rayners Lane v Cowes Sports

74 British Airways v Abbey Rangers

75 Whitchurch United v Broadbridge Heath

76 Horndean v Bexhill United

77 Tadley Calleva v Guildford City

78 AFC Stoneham v Fisher

79 London Samurai Rovers v Wallingford & Crowmarsh

80 Newport (IW) v Ascot United

81 Pagham v Sporting Bengal United

82 Deal Town v Tooting Bec

83 AFC Portchester v Phoenix Sports

84 Frimley Green v North Greenford United

85 AFC Whyteleafe v Snodland Town

86 Little Common v Milton United

87 Street v Andover New Street

88 Wellington AFC v Barnstaple Town

89 Oldland Abbotonians v Shaftesbury

90 Falmouth Town v Helston Athletic

91 Cribbs v Portland United

92 Mangotsfield United v Crediton United

93 Bovey Tracey v Ivybridge Town

94 Bradford Town v Laverstock & Ford

95 Lydney Town v Mousehole

96 Brixham v Odd Down

97 Brimscombe & Thrupp v Torpoint Athletic

98 Cullompton Rangers v Bemerton Heath Harlequins

99 Bishops Lydeard v Roman Glass St George

100 St Blazey v Thornbury Town

101 Bridport v Royal Wootton Bassett Town

102 Keynsham Town v Corsham Town

103 Elburton Villa v Ashton & Backwell United