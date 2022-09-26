FA Vase: Baldock Town and Harpenden Town get home draws in first round proper
- Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY
The reward for victories for both Baldock Town and Harpenden Town is a home draw in the first round proper of the FA Vase.
The Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division duo enjoyed success on Saturday in the second round qualifying, the Reds seeing off Long Melford 3-1 on the road while Harps beat Northampton ON Chenecks 1-0 at Rothamsted Park.
The draw for the first round proper will see Micky Nathan's side back at home where they will face divisional rivals St Panteleimon, who saw off Letchworth Eagles in the last round.
Dave McAdam's Baldock meanwhile will be back at New Lamb Meadow when they take on Benfleet of the Eastern Counties First Division South, one level below the Reds.
They secured passage with another 3-1 win, this one over Newbury Forest.
Colney Heath's conquerors, May & Baker Eastwood Community, who won 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at their Aveley home, Yasin Boodhoo scoring for the Magpies, will host Enfield.
Matches are set for Saturday, October 22 with the winners receiving £825 and the losers getting £250
FA Vase first round proper draw (in full)
1 Whitley Bay v Billingham Synthonia
2 Newcastle Benfield v Newton Aycliffe
3 Seaham Red Star v Eccleshill United
4 Bury AFC v Bishop Auckland
5 Squires Gate v Cammell Laird 1907
6 Barnoldswick Town v Selby Town
7 Billingham Town v FC Isle of Man
8 Barton Town v Cheadle Town
9 West Didsbury & Chorlton v Golcar United
10 Kendal Town v Longridge Town
11 Brandon United v Thackley
12 Brigg Town v Harrogate Railway Athletic
13 Newcastle University v Hallam
14 Frickley Athletic v Emley
15 Holcar Old Boys v Whickham
16 FC St Helens v Penistone Church
17 AFC Darwen v Litherland Remyca
18 Campion v Bacup Borough
19 Horden Community Welfare v Armthorpe Welfare
20 Thornaby v Pilkington
21 Winterton Rangers v Prestwich Heys
22 Pershore Town v Atherstone Town
23 Stourport Swifts v Shifnal Town
24 Newark & Sherwood United v Ashby Ivanhoe
25 Coventry United v Romulus
26 Westfields v Ollerton Town
27 Hinckley AFC v Cogenhoe United
28 Worcester City v Wellingborough Town
29 Sandbach United v Kimberley Miners Welfare
30 Cheltenham Saracens v Belper United
31 Brocton v Wolverhampton Casuals
32 Racing Club Warwick v Dunkirk
33 Newent Town v Eccleshall
34 Stone Old Alleynians v Shirebrook Town
35 Blackstones v Bourne Town
36 Birstall United v AFC Wulfrunians
37 Hartpury University v Tuffley Rovers
38 Sherwood Colliery v Pinchbeck United
39 Tividale v Radford
40 Lye Town v Northampton Sileby Rangers
41 Stapenhill v Walsall Wood
42 Quorn v Highgate United
43 Buckhurst Hill v Basildon Town
44 Tring Athletic v Aylesbury Vale Dynamos
45 Downham Town v Stansted
46 HARPENDEN TOWN v St Panteleimon
47 May & Baker Eastbrook Community v Enfield
48 Norwich United v Barkingside
49 Biggleswade United v Redbridge
50 BALDOCK TOWN v Benfleet
51 Godmanchester Rovers v Little Oakley
52 Shefford Town & Campton v Leighton Town
53 Newmarket Town v Romford
54 Woodford Town v Sawbridgeworth Town
55 Oxhey Jets v Wisbech Town
56 Dunstable Town v Norwich CBS
57 Burnham Ramblers v Ely City
58 Whittlesey Athletic v Diss Town
59 Wormley Rovers v Sheringham
60 Erith Town v Crawley Down Gatwick
61 Eastbourne Town v Brook House
62 Crowborough Athletic v Eversley & California
63 Rising Ballers Kensington v Harefield United
64 Lydd Town v Holyport
65 Peacehaven & Telscombe v Horley Town
66 Fleet Town v Colliers Wood United
67 Chessington & Hook United v Berks County
68 Larkfield & New Hythe or Meridian VP v Edgware & Kingsbury
69 Rusthall v Montpelier Villa
70 Jersey Bulls v Bearsted
71 Bedfont v Redhill
72 Kennington v Blackfield & Langley
73 Rayners Lane v Cowes Sports
74 British Airways v Abbey Rangers
75 Whitchurch United v Broadbridge Heath
76 Horndean v Bexhill United
77 Tadley Calleva v Guildford City
78 AFC Stoneham v Fisher
79 London Samurai Rovers v Wallingford & Crowmarsh
80 Newport (IW) v Ascot United
81 Pagham v Sporting Bengal United
82 Deal Town v Tooting Bec
83 AFC Portchester v Phoenix Sports
84 Frimley Green v North Greenford United
85 AFC Whyteleafe v Snodland Town
86 Little Common v Milton United
87 Street v Andover New Street
88 Wellington AFC v Barnstaple Town
89 Oldland Abbotonians v Shaftesbury
90 Falmouth Town v Helston Athletic
91 Cribbs v Portland United
92 Mangotsfield United v Crediton United
93 Bovey Tracey v Ivybridge Town
94 Bradford Town v Laverstock & Ford
95 Lydney Town v Mousehole
96 Brixham v Odd Down
97 Brimscombe & Thrupp v Torpoint Athletic
98 Cullompton Rangers v Bemerton Heath Harlequins
99 Bishops Lydeard v Roman Glass St George
100 St Blazey v Thornbury Town
101 Bridport v Royal Wootton Bassett Town
102 Keynsham Town v Corsham Town
103 Elburton Villa v Ashton & Backwell United